President Trump's administration has seen a lot of employees come and go over the past 14 months. And there may soon be another person added to that list: the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has racked up a lot of negative headlines during his time in Washington, which suggests he might be next in line to hear "you're fired." The list of Scott Pruitt's scandals is long (and colorful).

Even before his first day on the job, Pruitt's nomination to the position set off a firestorm. Hundreds of current and former EPA employees gathered in February 2017 in Chicago to protest Pruitt's nomination. They echoed concerns of protesters in Boston, who cited Pruitt's work as Oklahoma's attorney general. During his 14 years in that position, he filed no less than 14 suits against EPA regulations.

For Pruitt's critics, it was strange and unsettling for Trump to appoint someone to lead an agency they had legally tangled with in the past. They've also voiced concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Pruitt has received donations from the fossil fuel industry in the past, which the EPA regulates. But it's the on-the-job scandals listed below that critics think could (or at least, should) cost Pruitt his job.

During a February interview with a Las Vegas news station, Pruitt seemed to be down with our planet's rising temperatures. "We know humans have most flourished during times of what, warming trends," he told the news station. He went on to say, "Do we really know what the ideal surface temperature should be in the year 2100, in the year 2018? That’s fairly arrogant for us to think that we know exactly what it should be in 2100.”

Justin Worland, writing at TIME, called Pruitt's recent rollback of emissions standards for cars one of the "most aggressively regressive moves yet on climate change."

Pruitt snagged what has to be the rental deal of the century: he secured a bedroom in a pricey area of Washington, D.C. for just $50 a night. To sweeten the deal, he only paid for the nights he used the bedroom. There's one glaring problem with that arrangement: the apartment is owned by a lobbyist whose husband is also a lobbyist, and the husband happens to represent clients who would benefit from a sympathetic EPA chief.

Unlike previous EPA administrators, Pruitt didn't just want a security team for his commute. Instead, he requested 24/7 security personnel, and he bumped up his security detail from 18 officers to 30. Paying all of their salaries will cost $2 million per year, according to CNN.

Recent reporting at the New York Times revealed that Pruitt requested his motorcade put its sirens on in order to get through D.C. traffic and expedite his arrival to a meal at Le Diplomate, a high-end French restaurant.

Politico reported in March that during his first year on the job, Pruitt dropped over $100,000 on first-class flights. According to the article, EPA protocol calls for employees to purchase coach tickets. Those are guidelines that Pruitt apparently had no problem neglecting —perhaps because Pruitt figured he was saving the agency money, considering The Washington Post reported he also looked into flying exclusively on a private jet. Pruitt's excuse for flying first class? As Bustle's own Chris Tognotti put it, "to avoid unpleasant encounters" with the average Joes flying coach.

An article at the New York Times recently laid out the circumstances behind the demotion or reassignment of several high-ranking EPA officials. One of those employees, Kevin Chmielewski, a Trump appointee, reportedly found himself on administrative leave after informing the White House about his concerns over Pruitt's management at the EPA. The Times also reported that a former member of Pruitt's security detail, John C. Martin, lost his job as well as his badge and gun after "raising concerns about how Mr. Pruitt’s security was being handled." Eric Weese, who was moved to a position with less interaction with Pruitt, reportedly voiced his concern over Pruitt's request to use motorcade sirens for non-emergency purposes.