Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll likely be familiar with Netflix's harrowing, yet extraordinary documentary Don't F*** With Cats. The three-part true crime series follows the story of a disturbing online video which goes on to spark a massive internet search for the man responsible. However, when the investigation takes an even darker turn, not even those closest to the case could've imagined what came next. Following its release last year, the documentary enjoyed an immense audience reaction, and if you were left gripped by Netflix's recent offering, here are documentaries like Don't F*** With Cats to stream in the UK.

If investigative true crime is your thing (and how could it not be?), there are plenty of brilliant options out there, many of which touch upon subjects including a mysterious unsolved murder, a baffling missing persons case, a truly terrifying abduction, and much more — and the best part? They're all available to stream on some of the UK's most popular streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, and beyond. So, if you're looking for you next true crime fix, look no further, because these Don't F*** With Cats alternatives will most definitely be right up your street.

1. 'The Staircase' Netflix on YouTube The 2004 French miniseries The Staircase documents the trial of Michael Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen after she died back in December 2001. Although initially reported as an accident, questions regarding what really happened to Kathleen soon began to emerge — and this insightful true crime investigation follows Peterson during a time when his life, and self-proclaimed innocence, was put under a microscope. Watch The Staircase here.

2. 'Murder Mountain' Trailers em Português on YouTube The legal marijuana industry of Northern California's Humboldt County is known to attract visitors from around the world. However, a string of disappearances and murders have occurred in the region, and Netflix's Murder Mountain looks into some of the most mysterious cases to date — with particular focus on the story of local cannabis grower Garret Rodriguez, who was found murdered in the area back in 2013. Watch Murder Mountain here.

3. 'Unsolved: The Boy Who Disappeared' BBC Three on YouTube Following a case dating back to November 1996, Unsolved: The Boy Who Disappeared unravels the night Damien Nettles went missing. Throughout the BBC Three documentary series, viewers gain unique insight into this unsolved missing persons case, with interviews from Nettles' family, friends, and a key witness from the evening in question — and as investigators look deeper into the case, it becomes apparent that there is more to this story than first meets the eye. Watch Unsolved: The Boy Who Disappeared here.

4. 'Evil Genius' Netflix on YouTube The 2018 docuseries Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist follows the totally bizarre, yet very real story of an incident commonly referred to as the "pizza bomber" case. The four-part documentary centres around the death of a supposed bank robber, who was caught with a bomb attached to his neck — and as the tale progresses, things somehow get even stranger. Watch Evil Genius here.

5. 'Goodnight Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle' Adler & Associates Entertainment on YouTube This investigative Amazon Prime doc begins with the discovery of a body belonging to a mentally challenged young mother. However, what appears to be a straight-forward true crime story quickly descends into madness, and filmmaker J. David Miles delves deep into a small-town conspiracy — which centres around a murder mastermind who somehow managed to get away with the ultimate crime. Watch Goodnight Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle here.

6. 'Abducted In Plain Sight' YouTube Movies on YouTube A standout of Netflix's true crime library is without question Abducted in Plain Sight, which retells the unbelievable true story of a wholesome U.S. family after they fall victim to an expert manipulator — who just so happens to be their seemingly friendly neighbour. Much like Don't F*** With Cats, this story gets crazier by the minute, and if you're a fan of twists and turns, this doc is surely the one for you. Watch Abducted In Plain Sight here.

7. 'Making A Murderer' Netflix on YouTube Now, what is arguably one of Netflix's most high-profile releases, is also a must-watch for anyone looking for their next Don't F*** With Cats. Granted, the first two seasons of this extraordinary true crime tale have already enjoyed their fair share of the streaming spotlight — but if you haven't yet seen Making a Murderer, now is most definitely the time. Watch Making a Murderer here.