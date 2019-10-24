8 Ways To Get Push Notifications Under Control If They're Overwhelming

Getting constant push notifications from your email, messages, social media platforms, and every other app can be overwhelming — especially when you're trying to be productive or just disconnect from technology. And while manually turning all your push notifications off or putting your phone on "Do Not Disturb" seem like good solutions, they're not always feasible. So if you want to get your push notifications under control, you might need extra help.

A 2014 Telefonic Research study found that the average person gets 63.5 push notifications a day. That means an average of about 64 separate dings, bells, or vibrations every 24 hours. If you think about trying to get work done with all of these distractions popping up, the struggle is real. Although it would be ideal to just turn your phone off and focus, that's easier said than done. Instead, it might be better for you to find a way to manage your notifications without having to think about each app all the time. And luckily for you, there are different apps and methods to help you get organized.

Here's a handful of ways to get your phone notifications under control if you have an Android and all those pings are getting overwhelming. And if you don't know how to manage your notifications on iPhone, get ready to learn:

1. AppBlock AppBlock does exactly what you think it does. It allows you to block yourself from using certain applications throughout the day. The app also blocks notifications from other apps, even ones from your email, and you can set a timer for when and how long you want to block them. And if you want to take it a step further, you can use the AppBlock Strict mode which will not let you access any of your blocked apps.

2. Notifications Off If you need to use your phone for an assignment but don't want to be distracted by all the notifications coming your way, you can use the Notifications Off app to control all your notifications at once instead of going into your settings and individually turning all of them off. The next time you pull out your Calculator app you don't have to worry about getting sidetracked by who messaged you on Instagram.

3. Post Box If you want to control how often you see your notifications, Post Box is a great option for you. The app lets you receive all your notifications during certain time periods as opposed to throughout your whole day. This way, you can choose pockets of the day where you know you won't be disturbed, and have other time slots specifically for reconnecting with your phone. And if you decide you want to see your notifications at any point (despite what time slots you've set up) you have the option to do that too.

4. Notification Reader: Shouter Naman Chhabra/YouTube The Notification Reader: Shouter app is great for the worker who can't pick up their phone without being distracted. If you want to still know about your notifications but not have to stop what you're doing and pick up your phone every time it dings, this app is super helpful. The app reads you your messages, tells you who's calling you, and also gives you voice reminders for anything you might want to remember. The only thing is you probably would only use this app when you're working at home so that people don't hear your messages being dictated to you.

5. Morph Morph lets you schedule when you get your notifications based on your time and place. For example, you can log locations like "Work" or "Home" and assign app notifications to these places (or times). This means you don't have to think twice about a potential notification distracting you while you're in the thick of work.

6. Dynamic Notifications Dynamic Notifications lets you play around with how you receive notifications and from where. You can choose which apps you want to get notifications from and for how long, making it easier to block off distractions. The app also makes it so your phone doesn't light up with notifications when it's in your pocket, meaning that when you put your phone away, you're really putting it away.

7. Unnotification Techy Roque/YouTube The Unnotification app is simple yet helpful. It allows users to access all of the notifications they may have swiped away already. In other words, if you push away notifications while you're working, this app will help you make sure that you don't miss anything important when you're finally ready to look at them. You'll be able to hide notifications while working, and then get back to them when you have the time.