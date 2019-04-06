While yogis get the treat of experiencing the relaxing benefits of shavasana at the end of their practice, not all workouts end with a calming cool down. The good news is that you can easily add one to your fitness routine by watching ASMR videos designed to help you relax after a workout.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, better known as ASMR, "describes the experience of tingling sensations in the crown of the head, in response to a range of audio-visual triggers such as whispering, tapping, and hand movements," a study published in the journal PLOS ONE reported. The study concluded that "ASMR is a reliable and physiologically-rooted experience that may have therapeutic benefits for mental and physical health." Even if you don't experience brain tingles (not everyone does), watching post-workout ASMR videos can help you feel good by reducing your heart rate and promoting full body and mind relaxation.

According to ASMR University, the act of watching ASMR videos can create biological changes in the body, reduce stress, anxiety and depression, help with sleep, and may relieve chronic pain. If you feel like your workout is missing a relaxing cool down, watching ASMR videos after a good sweat can help you peacefully end your exercise routine. Ready to get started? Chill out with one of these nine ASMR videos after your next workout.

1. ASMR My Home Workout Routine Scottish Murmurs ASMR on YouTube If you dread working out, or you just want to engage in a more relaxing exercise routine, this video from Scottish Murmurs ASMR is actually an ASMR workout video. Yep, you can relax and work out at the same time, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

2. ASMR Stretching Routine For Flexibility Grapes LeafASMR on YouTube After a hard workout, you might need to release the tension in your muscles with a solid stretching routine. There's an ASMR video for that. Grapes LeafASMR offers a guided ASMR stretching video to help you loosen up after a good sweat.

3. Yoga For Bedtime | ASMR YouTube If you exercise at night, but sometimes feel too keyed up to sleep, this ASMR yoga video from Jocie B ASMR is an ideal addition to your post-workout, pre-bedtime routine. It will help reduce the adrenaline in your body and replace it with feelings of pure relaxation so you can easily drift off to dreamland.

4. ASMR Full Body Muscle Relaxation WhisperAudios ASMR on YouTube There's nothing better than a massage after a hard workout, or any time for that matter. Realistically, you can't get a massage every time you're at the gym. Enter this ASMR muscle-relaxation video from WhisperAudios ASMR. Listen to the soft voice as it guides you through a full-body relaxation routine.

5. ASMR | Helping You Cool Down From A Heatwave MyraASMR on YouTube If you're exercising outside on a hot day, this video from MyraASMR uses whispers, water, and tapping to help you cool down. While it's not as refreshing as jumping into a pool, it will still make you feel chill AF.

6. ASMR Hypnosis For Exercise Koboko Fitness on YouTube Having a hard time committing to an exercise routine? This ASMR video from Koboko Fitness uses whispered hypnosis to encourage positive thoughts around fitness. Use it pre workout, or anytime you need a little extra motivation.

7. ASMR Role Play | Cool Down With Workout Buddy For Relaxation Mike Bryant ASMR on YouTube Working out alone doesn't mean you have to do your post-workout cool down by yourself. This video from Mike Bryant ASMR, also known as The Velvet Whisperer, guides you through a post-run stretching routine with a virtual buddy. It's focused on positive encouragement, and it's all spoken in a soothing just-above-a-whisper voice to help you feel accomplished, relaxed, and content.

8. ASMR Personal Trainer — Foam Rolling Mellow ASMR on YouTube If you're looking for an active cool down that will also relax your body, this foam-rolling ASMR video from Mellow ASMR is just what you need. The video guides you through foam-rolling exercises designed to remove knots from your muscles while the soft, whispered instructions help relax your mind.