9 Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 That Will Make Your December Extra Special
For beauty addicts, Christmas time is not just about mince pies, carols, and decorating the tree. The highlight for us is in fact advent calendar season — and no, we're not talking about chocolate. Beauty advent calendars 2018 have been huge in recent years, with shoppers acknowledging them as a great way to stock up on their favourite products from a brand, or to try things they never have before.
Not only do best-selling brands such as Diptyque pack some of their most luxurious offerings into a perfect little Christmas bundle, but retailers like ASOS and Selfridges have caught onto the trend too. This year there are also some amazing options from the likes of Molton Brown, ESPA, and L’Occitane, and they come in all shapes, sizes, and colour and for all levels of budgets.
The problem is, these advent calendars sell out fast. In fact, many have already gone out of stock, and the race is on for those that aren’t. Several aren’t hitting stores until later this year, so I suggest keeping your eye firmly on the prize and checking in on websites and marking your calendars for launch dates.
Keep scrolling to discover the most covetable and cool beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2018.
Selfridges Beauty Workshop Selection Box
£70
Worth £245, this semi-affordable box contains a range of makeup, body care, and hair products. Think beauty best-sellers such as Sol de Janeiro's infamous Bum Bum Cream and OUAI wave spray.
Molton Brown Opulent Infusions Advent Calendar
£175
Featuring a huge range of luxury shower gels, hand washes, scented candles, bath oils, and fragrances, this advent calendar will see you through Christmas and pretty much the entire following year.
Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar
£35
I can't believe how much you get for only £35 in this amazing bundle. It features brands such as Ren, Pixi, This Works and Philip Kingsley.
L'Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar
£89
There's nothing better than a luxury L'Occitane shower oil (my fave is the best-selling almond shower oil), and I can't wait to dip into all of the luxury minis in this well-stocked calendar.
ESPA Comfort & Joy Advent Calendar
£145
Launching in October, this features all of ESPA's best-sellers, from a cute mini restorative candle to the soothing body oil. I personally love the blue and gold packaging, too.
£320
Excruciatingly, Diptyque's annual calendar doesn't drop until November. It's probably the most lusted-over in the edit, and at £320 it's on the luxury end of the scale. But when you see what's inside, it's totally worth it. Just look at that amazing gold packaging!
ASOS The Face + Body Advent Calendar
£55
At a friendly price and in stock now, this is a great mid-range option. Most notably, it contains the 111Skin rose gold mask and an super cute mini Benefit Hoola Lite bronzer. Sold.
£56
Available on November 1, this cute-as-a-button calendar is the most adorable thing you'll see all festive season. It includes a mini foundation primer, lipsticks, powders and more.
1-25 Days Of The Enchanted Ultimate Advent Calendars
£99
This is the ultimate dream for fans of The Body Shop. Just some of the delights it includes are the Mango Hand Cream, Almond Milk & Honey Body Lotion, and Moringa Shower Gel. Yum.