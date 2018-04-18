If you were anything like me as a kid, you probably envisioned yourself choosing a career path in college and sticking to that plan — for your whole, entire life. If you are anything like me as an adult, you probably realize how ridiculous that sounds. The reality of being a working professional today is that your career is bound to change. While our parents' and grandparents' generations could expect to work for one company their entire lives, it's a whole different story for Millennials. Many will likely move between multiple jobs and professions and side-hustles throughout their lives — sometimes, they will probably juggle more than one job at the same time.

So, if you're thinking about making a major change to your career, you're not alone. But making a big change sure can be super scary. When you're making this kind of decision, it can really feel like you're jumping out of the frying pan into the unknowable void, and you'll want to be both informed and motivated about the process ahead.

You'll definitely want some good books to guide you through this process. Here are nine books that will give you some important information and perspective as you venture forth on this exciting change:

'Pivot: The Only Move That Matters is Your Next One' by Jenny Blake Jenny Blake is a former career development program manager at Google, and she wrote this book for anyone dealing with that one dreaded question: "What's next?"

'Fearless And Free: How Smart Women Pivot And Relaunch Their Careers' by Wendy Sachs In this guide to transformation, Wendy Sachs shares her own experience with career changes and interviews women who have dared to reinvent themselves.

'What's Next?: Follow Your Passion and Find Your Dream Job' by Kerry Hannon Kerry Hannon profiles real people who changed careers in the middle of their life. Filled with actionable advice and encouraging wisdom, this book is the must-read primer to transforming your professional life .

'New Job, New You: A Guide to Reinventing Yourself in a Bright New Career' by Alexandra Levit As a career columnist for The Wall Street Journal, Alexandra Levit is an expert on how to revamp your career. This book is filled with actionable steps you can take to explore new possibilities in your career.

'The Art of Asking; or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Let People Help' by Amanda Palmer Amanda Palmer has worn so many hats throughout her wildly successful career. In this amazing memoir, Palmer tells you the story of how she built her career in unconventional ways, and learned the best ways to ask others for the help she needed.

'The New Rules of Work' by Alexandra Cavoulacos and Kathryn Minshew We're all living in a unique age — many of the jobs that exist now didn't exist a decade ago — so a lot of the career advice you find out there might be a little dated. This book is structured for modern day career and job hunts.

'What Color Is Your Parachute? 2018: A Practical Manual for Job Hunters and Career Changers: A Practical Manual for Job Hunters and Career Changers' by Richard Nelson Bolles This classic book (updated for 2018) gives you all the tools you need to hit the ground running as you try to find a job.

'The Power of Meaning: Crafting a Life That Matters' by Emily Esfahani Smith If you're considering a career change, you're probably asking yourself a lot of questions about what you want to get out of life. In her book, Smith takes you on her explorations in search for the real meaning of... "meaning."