Winter can be a difficult season for many. A lot of us prefer stocking up on swimwear and summer dresses, finding it difficult to swap our carefree wardrobe for an altogether drearier one. But it doesn't have to be this way, especially when it comes to outerwear. Fluffy designs will never go out of style so it makes sense to look in that direction first. Luckily, the high street has offered up plenty of colourful faux fur jackets under £50 for you to choose from.

Pinks, oranges, and yellows are reigning supreme with the occasional print popping up here and there. There's the traditional furry jacket, longline shaggy coats, and a number of new season options including hooded styles, aviator-inspired looks, and casual designs that'll be a treat come any hungover Sunday morning.

Many faux fur jackets come with an expensive price tag but each of these options will set you back no more than £50. If you think about it, that's the price of a meal out and a few drinks. Cut back on one of those and you've already managed to afford it.

And if you're a person who likes to change their look up on a regular basis, invest in a couple. They're guaranteed to last you for many years to come.

1 The Big Bird Way Shaggy Faux Fur Coat £33.75 Boohoo Who ever thought that a Sesame Street character would become a style icon? Boohoo's betting big on it with this stand-out yellow coat. It's sold out in a lot of sizes but is still available in a UK 8 and 12. Let's pray for a restock. Buy now

2 Get Your Hoodie On Felicia Red Hooded Faux Fur Coat £40 MissPap It's bound to rain at least 1,055 times over the next few months so investing in a hooded faux fur coat is only sensible. This MissPap design comes in a gorgeous ruby red. Available in UK size 8 to 12. Buy now

3 Something To Ease You In Mid Pink Faux Fur Cropped Collarless Jacket £49.99 New Look If you're not brave enough to opt for the neon brights and vibrant prints, get a feel for the colourful trend with this fluffy muted pink jacket from New Look. Available in UK size S-L; 8 to 18. Buy now

4 A Subtle Yellow Plus Size Faux Fur Drawstring Jacket £42 Forever 21 Sunshine yellow can be a little much for some. This casual mustard-hued jacket by Forever 21 is what your wardrobe has been missing. Available in UK size 1X to 3X; 20 to 24. Buy now

5 Heat Things Up Orange Shaggy Faux Fur Coat £50 PrettyLittleThing OK, so this is just on the £50 mark but it still counts. It's the colour of literal fire, has a delicious shaggy texture, and will keep you warm all winter long. Available in UK size 6 to 14. Buy now

6 Aviator Style Faux Fur Aviator £37.50 Boohoo Sorry not sorry for including another Boohoo option. The brand's just got too many affordable faux furs to choose from. This hot pink style gives you the chance to get your Top Gun on this season. Available in UK size 8 to 12. Buy now

7 Add A Little Text Faux Fur Embroidery Coat £33.18 NA-KD Lilac should never be underestimated. Get a head start on the season's graphic trend with this gothic-printed jacket. Available in UK size 4 to 14. Buy now

8 A Sleeveless Version Raegan Orange Multi Faux Fur Gilet £40 MissPap When donning heavy knitwear, it's easy to fall prey to overheating — especially if you lump a massive coat on top. This sleeveless gilet is the ideal way to do faux fur, minus the sweat. Available in UK size 8 to 14. Buy now

9 A Festive Option Premium Pink Tinsel Feather Jacket £36 Missguided What could be more Christmassy than a furry jacket with actual tinsel in it? Nothing, I tell you. Plus this one has almost 50 percent off so hurry. Available in UK size 4 to 16. Buy now