If you're planning a fall getaway, and you don't want to leave Fido and Fluffy at home, there are some cool pet amenities in hotels around the U.S. that you will allow both you and your furry BFF to get some much needed rest and relaxation. It's no secret that pets are part of the family, and more and more, hotels are starting to cater to Fido and friends. Because if your dog can't come, you're probably going to stay home to Netflix and chill with Fido instead.

"Simply offering pet friendly stays can convince a traveler to book a room at a property, but many hotels are going the extra mile to make sure their furriest travelers are comfortable," Brianna Ahearn wrote for Social Tables." Pet-friendly amenities offered at hotels include food dishes, water bowls, outdoor play areas, and dog runs." Aside from activities that Fido will love, many hotels even offer dog-specific dinner menus, which means both you and your dog can get your own room service so neither of you has to share their filet mignon.

From luxury, to relaxation, to rustic adventure, no matter where your travels take you, there's a good chance there's a pet-friendly hotel nearby that will cater to Fido's or Fluffy's every whim. I mean, let's face it, it's about time your furry besties get treated like the kings and queens they are. If you're hitting the road with your four-legged friend this fall, check out some of these pet-friendly hotels around the U.S.

1 Pet Psychic Giphy Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking when it looks at you like you're totally bananas? If you're hanging out in Portland, Ore., head to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco for a 10-minute session with the hotel's resident Reiki master and psychic/medium Deborah Romero. I've actually consulted a pet psychic before, and it's pretty fascinating to learn what's happening behind those barks.

2 Pet Massages Giphy Treating yourself to an in-room massage? You can get one for Fido too. "Provenance Hotels have long been lauded for pampered pet resources that range from practical — groomers, dog walkers and veterinarians — to over-the-top indulgent — pet acupuncture, psychics, Reiki, and more," a press release about the hotel chain's pet amenities noted. You can find a Provenance hotel in a number of cities around the country.

3 Cat & Dog Dining Giphy Hey, it's Fido and Fluffy's vacation too, and they deserve a special meal for being good all year long. Loews Loves Pets program, at its hotels around the country, caters to your dog and cat, and even offers special dining in-room options for both canines and felines. Because, after a long day of travel, there's nothing better than getting delicious food delivered right to your door and eating it in bed.

4 Dog Parks Giphy Having a place for Fido to run and play, especially if you're staying in an urban area, is key to a fun vacay with your furry BFF. Many pet-friendly hotels offer designated dog parks so Fido can make new friends and get all the exercise he needs to work up an appetite for that room service.

5 Surf Lessons Giphy If the pet psychic reveals that riding the waves is on Fido's bucket list, head to the Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego, Calif. Book a surf lesson for your dog, get some Instagram-worthy snaps of Fido riding the waves, and then let him get him salmon and beef reward for catching a swell like a boss.

6 Doga Classes Giphy Yep, that's yoga for dogs. When you check into the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico (not in the U.S., but just across the border), you can get Fido his own dog butler to cater to his every whim. This includes a dog yoga class so your pup can find his zen while you're out snorkeling.

7 Bacon-Sniffing Scavenger Hunt Giphy If your dog loves nothing more than to put its nose the ground, then the Calistoga Ranch in Napa Valley, Calif., is totally going to be Fido's jam. This hotel offers a variety of pet amenities, including a bacon-sniffing scavenger hunt, which is every dog's dream come true.

8 Furry Godmother Giphy Get your dog its very own furry godmother when you stay at the Barnsley Gardens Resort in Adairsville, Ga. Fido's furry godmother will pamper him with treats and belly rubs and help get him settled in for his stay.