Makeup is a wonderful thing. My real obsession started around the time when the first beauty blogs were hitting peak popularity, and I had a list as long as my arm of products I just had to try. Since then, the beauty industry has evolved at a rapid rate, and in so many ways; one being that it's now far more aware about the importance of cruelty-free makeup products on the market. While many of us want our products to be 'clean' and 'environmentally friendly,' we must also place a high importance on encouraging brands to go totally cruelty free, and not to test on animals.

Before we get on to the brands that do it well, what exactly do I mean by 'cruelty-free makeup'? Well, put simply, cruelty-free makeup is that which has never been tested on animals. These types of products usually come from brands who do not support animal testing on the whole, and who have made a commitment to not do so from the start, or to convert to never doing so again. PETA has a whole list of brands that never test on animals in their cruelty-free database, meaning it's easier than ever to shop only for makeup that is never used on animals before hitting the shelves.

Here are some of the best makeup products from cruelty-free brands:

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner £17 Debenhams A liquid eyeliner that makes perfecting your cat eye 100000 times easier, this finely nibbed pen is completely cruelty free, as are all of Kat Von D's beauty products. They are also vegan, and never use any animal-derived products.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Palette £43 Cult Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills' palettes are known for their buttery soft textures and strong pigments, and Norvina, which I recently acquired, is one of the brand's best ever. What's more, PETA declares ABH as being cruelty free. Hurrah!

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation £29 Selfridges This is genuinely one of my favourite ever foundations, thanks to the dewy glow and full coverage it provides me with. This oil free formula is also vegan and cruelty free, so you don't have to feel any guilt while coveting that flawless finish.

Lime Crime Glow Softwear Blush £22 Feel Unique Lime Crime is a completely cruelty-free, vegan makeup brand; something they are understandably very proud of. While they have a great range of makeup products, I'd opt for the new creamy blushers, which come in some lovely shades and offer a gorgeous glow.

Spectrum Millennial Jetsetter Brushes £49.99 Spectrum As well as offering a great range of brushes and tools, UK-born brand Spectrum are also part of the Vegan Society and are PETA registered. I'd pick up their latest Millennial set, which comes with every brush you could ever need!

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter £30 Cult Beauty This cult highlighter (in cult shade 'Champagne Pop,' pictured here) will leave you with the most enviable radiance, and is a must have for all makeup mavens. Becca is a cruelty-free brand that never tests on animals, too. Win, win.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder £16 Cult Beauty Hourglass is one of my favourite cruelty-free brands, and has some of the most high quality makeup on the market today. Their setting powder, which launched last year, reduces shine but never cakes, and comes in a cute mini version for under £20.

Bareminerals Barepro® Longwear Lipstick £20 Bareminerals The best thing about these cruelty-free, vegan lipsticks are the sheer size of the collection. From bold brights like this orangey-red ('Saffron') to toned down nudes and everything in-between, there's a shade in here for absolutely everyone.