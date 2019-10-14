Bustle

9 Decorative Headbands To Flaunt At Your Office Christmas Party

By Lauren Sharkey
My Accessories London

Headbands have probably been a staple in your wardrobe since primary school. Fond memories of the years when your hair accessories had to match the colour of your school uniform. (Not.) But now, none of us are bound by rules and regulations. Instead, we're free to wear what we please when we please. So whether you want to wear a decorative headband to your office Christmas party or a vintage style for a regular day at work, here's a few options to get you in the mood for accessorising.

Current headband trends (yes, they are real) have revolved around humongous velveteen pieces that are noticeable from quite some distance. But several brands are pushing back by releasing much daintier designs with embellishments so intricate you have to be close up to notice them.

That's not to say that extravagant styles have fallen off the radar. No, they're very much still around and covered in pearls, crystals, you name it. Some can be bought for under a tenner, others are a little pricier, and a select few fall into the designer accessory category. (You may or may not want to add those to your Christmas wish list.)

Whatever your day-to-day taste, the following options should be added to your shopping cart ASAP.

1. A 17th Century Delight

Pieces Velvet & Pearl Headband
£9
|
ASOS
This luxe padded design is not only super comfy, but it's also embellished with pearls for a regal look like no other.

2. An Intricate Design

Knotted Crystal & Pearl Embellished Headband
£12
|
My Accessories London
If you're looking for the perfect accessory to jazz up a simple wintry ensemble, search no more. This black headband comes complete with an intricate display of crystals and pearls.

3. An Ancient Look

Layered Hammered Effect Headband
£38
|
Anthropologie
Yearning for a daintier option? Anthropologie's layered golden piece makes for an ideal pair to that dazzling Christmas dress.

4. A Regal Choice

Double Tier Pearl Headband
£12
|
Urban Outfitters
Pearls appear on so many headbands, but this Urban Outfitters design uses them in the most elegant of ways.

5. An Eco-Friendly Option

Padded Sparkly Alice Band
£34.99
|
H&M
Another velvet piece, this eco-friendly design is made from recycled polyester and beautifully adorned with recycled glass stones and artificial pearls.

6. A Starry Wonder

Shooting Star Embellished Wide Alice Hair Band
£16
|
Accessorize
Add a starry touch to any festive look this season with this dreamy embellished piece.

7. One That Works All Year Round

Blue Bead Headband
£12.50
|
Topshop
For a seasonless alternative, try this beaded blue design. At just £12.50, it's practically a steal.

8. A Designer Lookalike

Premium Jewel Flower Embellished Headband
£20
£16
|
Boohoo
Inject some springtime vibes into your autumn/winter look with this pale pink jewelled extravaganza.

9. The Real Deal

Simone Rocha Floral Crystal Bead Headband
£295
£147
|
MatchesFashion
Simone Rocha's headbands don't come cheap, but their detailed decorations may just be worth splashing out for.

