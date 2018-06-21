The president's eldest son has been a source of intrigue, fascination and memes ever since his father launched his political career. On Thursday, GQ magazine published a profile of Donald Trump Jr. that sheds some light on the young Trump's upbringing, and it has plenty of details that may change the way you see Don Jr.

A longtime employee of his father's company, Don Jr. later became a reliable surrogate for the Trump campaign, appearing at rallies and tweeting out memes in support of his father. He quickly gained a following among the alt-right wing of Trump's base, with alt-right figurehead Mike Cernovich telling GQ that Don Jr. is "royalty." The president's eldest son has also retweeted white supremacist accounts on more than one occasion, earning him praise from prominent neo-Nazis as well as garden-variety Trump supporters.

Later, Don Jr. found himself at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation after it was reported that in 2016, he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who promised to provide incriminating information on Hillary Clinton.

But all of that had already been publicly reported. Here are some new insights about Don Jr. from Julia Ioffe's GQ profile that may surprise you.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Don Jr. was born on December 31st, 1977. After his birth, Trump went home to celebrate New Year's Eve, while Don Jr.'s mother Ivana "put a boa and a mink over her hospital gown" and went to a visit a friend in a different part of the hospital. Don Jr. was left in the care of the hospital's nursery, GQ reports.

According to GQ, Trump didn't want his firstborn son to share his name. "What if he's a loser?," he asked Ivana when she suggested bestowing his name upon their son.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump called Don Jr. "Donny" when he was a kid, according to GQ. In his book Art of the Deal, Trump wrote that Donny is "a name I hate."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images While under the care of one nanny, Don Jr.'s broke his leg and almost drowned, according to GQ. Later, he reportedly found another nanny of his passed out from a heart attack in his mom's basement. She died at the hospital.

GQ reports that amidst his largely unhappy childhood, Don Jr. found relief with his maternal grandparents in Czechoslovakia. In Ivana's memoir, Don Jr. wrote that "being in Czechoslovakia with my grandfather was the most memorable time in my life," while Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci told GQ that Don Jr. found his time in the then-communist country "grounding" compared to the hustle and bustle of New York City.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Don Jr.'s associates tell GQ that he never seemed to care about politics one way or the other until his father launched his presidential campaign. “I don't remember him having political views,” one college friend told the magazine.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images When Don Jr. and his siblings were kids, Trump would often tell them to "trust no one," GQ reports. As a test, he once asked his children, "Do you trust me, your own father?" When they replied that they did, Trump scolded them: "What did I just tell you? You didn't take the lesson!"

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images When Trump and Ivana were getting divorced, Trump summoned Don Jr. from his mother's residence and told Ivana that he was going to raise him alone. "Okay, keep him," Ivana replied, according to GQ. Trump, having had no intention of caring for his sone alone, reportedly returned Don Jr. to his mother a few minutes later.