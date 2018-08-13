I'm a sucker for musicals, and believe me there are so many to choose from. Thankfully the summer of 2018 gave the world the follow-up to the the mother (get it?) of all musicals, and reignited my love of the very best genre in film. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again's everlasting song-and-dance routines and feel-good vibes got me reminiscing about musicals that offer a similar mix of happiness, romance, and drama. So here's my pick of the best films like Mamma Mia you can stream right now.

Sure, not all musicals deal with uncertain paternity set to the songs of ABBA, but most are still pretty eventful. I mean, take The Rocky Horror Picture Show for example. It's pretty different from Mamma Mia in terms of theme, but its wacky plot about an alien cross-dresser creating the ideal man is perfect for a musical.

While different musicals explore their own distinct stories, they still all share those familiar feelings of warmth and happiness that the world definitely needs more of. So, if you need a dose of that Mamma Mia-style enthusiasm and passion, here are nine films that will immediately get you up and dancing, not to mention grinning from ear to ear.

1 'Walking On Sunshine' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Wonder what Mamma Mia! would be like if it were set in Italy? Enter Walking on Sunshine. With similar themes of romance and drama, set against the beautiful backdrop of Mediterranean countryside, Walking on Sunshine uses an eclectic mix of '80s hits to tell its story and will make you want to jet off to the Apulia region of Italy immediately. It's also Leona Lewis's debut role, and she absolutely slays it. Available on Amazon

2 'Grease' Paramount Movies Digital on YouTube This iconic film needs no introduction. Even if you've never seen Grease, you've probably heard that beaut of a megamix that played at every school disco in the early '00s. From the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies to that gorgeous '50s aesthetic, Grease is one of those musicals that you can't not rewatch every year. Avaliable on Amazon

3 'Hairspray' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Adapted from the famed broadway musical, Hairspray follows the journey of teen Tracy Turnblad as she tries to appear on a local TV show, while joining the fight against racial segregation. An important story set to the beat of a fantastic drum, Hairspray will constantly have you up on your feet trying to emulate those glorious dance routines. Available on Amazon

4 'La La Land' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Oh, La La Land. The feels you have given me. Yes, I know, it's not exactly the happiest story in parts, but the romance between Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is devastatingly perfect, and so are the beautiful musical numbers. La La Land echoes the classic musicals of the '30s and '40s, while bringing modern flair to a familiar love story. Available on Netflix

5 'Rock of Ages' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube OK, OK, hear me out. Rock of Ages might not be the best musical of all time, but God does it get me dancing. A soundtrack full of pumped-up '80s rock classics will get anyone's toes tapping, no matter the storyline. And you gotta admit, Tom Cruise could definitely pass as a rock star. Available on Amazon

6 'Dirty Dancing' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Dirty Dancing is a no-singing, all-dancing affair — but the lack of songs doesn't make it any less of a musical. Especially when you have a lift like that. No matter where I am are or what I'm doing, whenever "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" starts playing, you better believe I'll be trying — and failing — to emulate that Swayze shuffle. Avaliable on Amazon

7 'Footloose' Paramount Movies on YouTube Could you live in a town where rock music and dancing is banned? Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) certainly can't, and makes it his goal to get a small town back on its feet and rocking out. Loosely based on events that took place in Elmore City, Oklahoma, Footloose follows the Dirty Dancing route when it comes to singing, leaving you free to focus on Bacon's fancy footwork. Avaliable on Amazon

8 'Singin' In The Rain' Warner Bros. on YouTube You can't go wrong with an ensemble cast like Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and the late Debbie Reynolds — no wonder the American Film Institute named Singin' in the Rain the "the best musical film ever made." Exploring the film industry in the '20s, Singin' in the Rain examines the introduction of sound to cinema, transforming silent films into the "talkies" we know and love today. If there was no Singin' in the Rain, modern musicals would look — and sound — totally different, that's for sure. Available on Amazon

9 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' 20th Century Fox on YouTube If your car ever breaks down in front of an ominous castle, be careful if you decide to seek help. You might just be met by a group of eccentric strangers performing the "Time Warp," a seductive Tim Curry in a pair of fishnet tights, and... Meatloaf? Playing on the classic conventions of horror and science fiction B movies and mixing it with the narrative base of a musical, there's nothing else on earth like The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Avaliable on Amazon