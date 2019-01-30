Valentine's Day is a mere fortnight (and a bit) away, and, although the holiday is generally catered towards those in romantic couples, many of us (single or not) would rather do something with our girlfriends. And I can't think of a better time to catch up with an old friend you may have lost touch with, and make a whole day (or evening) of it. So call up a long-lost bestie, pick a place, and bring along one of these nine best Galentine's Day gifts for an old friend.

In need of ideas? Don't panic; I've got you covered. Whatever your budget, I have found some of the cutest, coolest gift ideas, including a Gossip Girl-inspired card, a bathroom wine holder, and a personalised notebook covered in the most adorable design you've ever seen. There's also a bunch to eat and drink — including chocolate and vodka — in this selection, as well as something for the beauty junkie in your life (think rose-scented luxury).

So keep scrolling to pick out the perfect present for your long-lost friend. I challenge you not to be tempted to buy one of these little treasures for yourself, too.

Central 23 exclusive XOXO BFF card £4 ASOS While technically not a gift, this card is too cute not to be included. And any old pal who understands this cute Gossip Girl reference is surely one worth reconnecting with.

Byredo Rose Hand Soap £38 Byredo Ok, so this is the boujee-est way to buy hand wash, but we guarantee a special old friend will appreciate it. Valentines-themed with its rosey scent, this leaves hands feeling soft and smelling amazing.

Papier Personalised Yoga Ladies Notebook £12.99 Papier This notebook, which comes in paperback and hardback, can be personalised with your Galentine's pal's name and everything! There are tons of designs to choose from at Papier, but this 'yoga ladies' one is my absolute fave!

Like I said, buy for them or buy for you? Either way works, just be sure to celebrate with your gals when it matters most.