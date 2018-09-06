Getting your hands on a sequel to a book you love feels a little bit like going back to school. You're so excited and nervous for the events ahead, but you're also dying to see your favorite characters again. That's why it's so fitting that back-to-school season (or fall, I guess, as it's called) is bringing with it a whole host of amazing sequels to enjoy. Ready your comfy sweaters and grab your apple cider, book-lovers, because you've been on the edge of your seat for these books for ages, and they're finally here.

In the coming months, acclaimed YA authors like Marie Lu, Sarah J. Maas, Kendare Blake, and Laini Taylor will be releasing sequels to their widely beloved series. Within the books below, you'll find dark queens, super-villains on a mission of revenge, mythical cities, mercenaries-turned-royalty, and most terrifying of all, a world without reading.

Here are nine sequels coming out this fall that book-lovers are going to lose their minds over. If you haven't read the first book (or books) in the series, you have more than enough time this time to cozy up with a blanket and a cup of cocoa and speed through multiple books. Happy reading:

'Two Dark Reigns' by Kendare Blake This page-turner of a series tells the story of three magical queens —Katharine, Mirabella, and Arsinoe — as they fight to become the Queen Crowned. When the third book begins, Katharine is on the throne, and Mirabella and Arsinoe are in hiding... but there is another contender to the throne rising. Click here to buy.

'Miss Kopp Just Won't Quit' by Amy Stewart (Sept. 11) If you've read the hit book Girl Waits With Gun or its sequels, you know any novel features the Kopp Sisters is going to be a riotous, unforgettable adventure. The fourth book of the series opens in the fall of 1916. Constance's hard-won job as the first female deputy sheriff is on the line when an inmate bound for the asylum escapes. Click here to buy.

'Impostors' by Scott Westerfeld (Sept. 11) Scott Westerfeld's legendary Uglies series is getting a new addition this September. (And better yet, this is the first of four new books in the series! Aaah!) Impostors introduces readers to Frey and Rafi, two sisters who have been raised in their rich father's fortress as doubles. Rafi has been taught to charm, while Frey has been taught to kill. But the stakes are raised when Frey is sent in Rafi's place as collateral in a dangerous deal with a rival gang. She must keep up the ruse that she's her sister... or else. Click here to buy.

'Wildcard' by Marie Lu (Sept. 18) Marie Lu's Warcross was absolutely phenomenal, and after the twist at the end, readers were dying to find out what happens next. The first book took readers into a world in which virtual reality technology has revolutionized everything. At its heart is a VR game called Warcross, watched by everyone around the globe. After bounty hunter Emika Chen accidentally hacks into the first match of the tournament, she is drafted into the game and given a secret mission to unearth a threat against it. Now, in the second book, her mission has changed entirely. Click here to buy.

'Vengeful' by V.E. Schwab (Sept. 25) In the first book, Vicious, readers were introduced to the intense, super-powered college roommates Eli and Victor, who were locked in a war to death with one another. Now, in the sequel, it's time to see what Victor's got planned for his revenge. Click here to buy.

'The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy' by Mackenzi Lee (Oct. 2) It's impossible not to fall in love with The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue. Now, Monty's bookish sister Felicity is getting her own book, filled with heaping helpings of adventure. As Felicity travels to Germany in hopes of becoming the assistant to a physician, she winds up on a swashbuckling adventure that takes her on all kinds of twists and turns. Click here to buy.

'Muse of Nightmares' by Laini Taylor (Oct. 2) If you loved Strange the Dreamer, you are probably freaking out right now about its sequel coming out in October. In Strange the Dreamer, Lazlo went on a journey that led him to the mythical city of Weep. Now, Lazlo and Sarai are grieving after the tragic events of the first book, as they're being held hostage by the dark-minded Minya. Click here to buy.

'Kingdom of Ash' by Sarah J. Maas (Oct. 23) The epic Throne of Glass series is getting an epic conclusion with Kingdom of Ash. The series began when Celaena, an 18-year-old assassin, entered a competition against 23 other assassins, thieves, and warriors for her chance at freedom. Now, seven books in, Celaena's come a long way. Get excited, Throne of Glass fans, things are about to reach whole new levels. Click here to buy.