Fall might be considered the ultimate horror movie season, but this summer has some of the most thrilling horror movies of the year. These nine horror movies out in summer 2018 will have you prepared months early for Halloween season, with a bit of everything for all types of horror fans. Not only do many of these films look absolutely terrifying, but many of them are long-awaited flicks finally coming to theaters.

If you're a fan of the Purge movies, you'll finally get to see the prequel The Purge: The Island, which has a political twist that echoes 2016's The Purge: Election Year, looking into the abuse of power that marginalized people face. The fourth Predator movie, meanwhile, which follows up 2010's Predators, also comes out this summer, starring the incredible cast of Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, and Jacob Tremblay.

It’s also an excellent time for horror adaptations, from gothic classic The Little Stranger starring Domhnall Gleeson, to Eli Roth’s family-friendly adaptation of The House with a Clock in Its Walls. So if you’re still trying to figure out your summer plans, what better way to take a break from the warm weather than spending it in a cool, dimly-lit movie theater?

1 'Upgrade' (June 1) Movie Trailers Source on YouTube Upgrade made waves when it was shown at SXSW and this Australian horror film is one to definitely check out this summer. In a Black Mirror-esque plot set in the near technology-dominated future, Grey Trace, a technophobe, must confront his fears with the use of a computer chip implant that allows him to avenge his wife’s murderer.

2 'Hereditary' (June 8) Zero Media on YouTube Hereditary is one of the most highly-awaited horror films of the year. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, Annie (played by Toni Collette) uncovers terrifying secrets about her ancestry that result in a supernatural force tormenting her family.

3 'The Purge: The Island' (July 4) Y2K Concepts - Full Movie & TV Trailers on YouTube This movie serves as a prequel to the trilogy, going back to the first ever purge in Staten Island. The film includes a socio-political focus, with people being paid to murder poor people. According to a Vulture interview with writer-director James DeMonaco, “it becomes a monetization of murder and violence, incentivizing killing and keeping people around for them to be victims. So you see the inception of how grotesque the idea of the Purge is, and the manipulation upon the society.”

4 'Cadaver' (August 23) ET Canada on YouTube If you miss Pretty Little Liars, don’t fret — there’s a horror flick starring Shay Mitchell on the way. Mitchell plays a cop with a troublesome past who ends up working the graveyard shift in a morgue.

5 'The Little Stranger ' (August 31) Focus Features Set in the 1940s, Dr. Faraday (played by Domhnall Gleeson) is called in to take care of a patient at Hundreds Halls, home to a prestigious family who his mother, a housemaid, once worked for. Upon arriving, he realizes there’s something more ominous in the family than he ever imagined.

6 'The Nun' (September 7) Lazer Alcopop on YouTube If you’re a fan of The Conjuring movies, chances are you’ll be into the spin-off The Nun. This one is set in Romania and tells the story of a priest and a novitiate sent by the Vatican to investigate the suicide of a young nun.

7 'Slaughterhouse Rulez' (September 7) Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Unlike the rest of the movies on this list, Slaughterhouse Rulez is a comedy-horror, with dynamic duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost making their return. For this one, Asa Butterfield stars as a teenager named Don Wallace, who attends a boarding school that focuses on grooming students for power, making Wallace feel like he doesn’t fit in as he navigates surviving through it. This all changes when fracking on school grounds uncovers horrors that force everyone at the school to fight for survival.

8 'The Predator' (September 14) Hybrid Network on YouTube This fourth installment of the Predator movies goes forward to the future, 30 years after the first movie. After the military uncovers a Predator ship, they decide to join forces against the creature with the help of an autistic boy named Rory, played by Jacob Tremblay.