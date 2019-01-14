‌When it comes to decorating, people tend to think they have to choose between neutral and bold styles of furniture, because otherwise their home will "clash." But the truth it, mixing subtle pieces with loud pieces can create harmony in a space — so long as it's done with elegance and intention. To prove it, I've put together a list of neutral and bold furniture pieces that actually look good together, because seeing is believing.

You can totally have that muted, cozy vibe at home while also incorporating a few accent pieces that won't take away from any of the hygge you've already achieved. Unlikely combinations don't always lead to clashing, so surprise yourself and take risks. When you mix together too many mellow pieces, they tend to become less noticeable. Why spend a lot of money on a stunning beige sofa if you're you're to barely see it when you walk in a room because everything else there is beige, too? Add an exciting rug or some flashy throw pillows to give the sofa a bit of definition. Little adjustments can help you make a vibe more dynamic and sustainable, because honestly who wants to redecorate every few months?

Here I've paired neutral toned and themed pieces with opposite or accent pieces that really help each other to stand out. It might not be obvious that pairing a chic and classic chair with a bold and abstract side table works, but trust me, it does. Add a little yin to your yang, or yang to your yin and revamp your home decor game by taking a chance. Here are some bold and basic suggestions.

Low Key Desk & High Key Chair

Driftwood Cristela Desk $299 World Market This natural and simple desk is big enough to work on and slight enough to fit in a room without taking over the space.

Ivory Faux Flokati Gunnar Chair $199 World Market Offset the subtly of the desk with the boldness of this chair. They match in that they're both neutral tones, but the differences in their textures and styles adds a whole new vibe altogether.

A Neutral Couch & A Bold Rug

Chaise Sofa $1,595 Burrow This couch is the perfect neutral beige shade. It's structural, neat and modern, but totally cozy and warm.

Assa Washable Tufted Rug $269 Urban Outfitters This bright rug will add a serious pop of color to complement the sandy couch. Plus, this rug is perfect size, just small enough to fit into the crook of the couch, without overwhelming the room.

Bright Pillows & Muted Bedclothes

Caitlin Wilson Bluebelle Pillow $75 Anthropologie This bright pillow adds an intense pop of color and pattern that easily complements a muted bedding theme. The pillow will stand out, but it will also match, which keeps the room at a great cozy to chic ratio.

Twill Fitted Sheet $84 Brooklinen This sheet has a pale blue stripe pattern which gives it a little bit of personality and warmth, but nothing overbearing or noticeable from far away. If you don't like white bed clothes, this is a great compromise.

Pale Accent Chair & Standout Side Table

Avery Aloisio Armchair $404 Wayfair This soft, millennial pink accent chair stands out, but it's still understated. It's geometric, yet casual and comfortable which makes it sensible and dynamic.

Staverden Castle End Table $184 Wayfair You really can't get more bold than a peacock side table, but next to a muted arm chair, it will settle in.

Natural Floor Pillow & Wild Rug

Braided Jute Floor PIllow $99 Urban Outfitters This floor pillow has a natural and bohemian vibe, making it suitable for neutral-toned rooms and bold rooms — it really holds its own.

Flashy Frame & On A Subtle Print

Bluebird by Lee Cline $104 Artfully Walls This muted, subtle print really pops in this brassy, engraved frame. They help each other to stand out more than they would with a pair more traditionally matched.

Youthful Wall Covering & A Mature Headboard

Leaping Bunnies $40 Chasing Paper This wallpaper can be used for a children's room, but it can also be used for an adult's room if it's mixed with more mature and serious pieces.

Surf & Turf Dish Combo

Melamine Dinner Plate $2.69 Target This beautiful dinner plate has a bold and shiny appearance, but it can be made to look pretty subtle when paired with a bowl that has a different finish and style.

