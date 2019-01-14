9 Ideas For Neutral & Bold Furniture Pairings That Will Spruce Up Your Home In An Instant
When it comes to decorating, people tend to think they have to choose between neutral and bold styles of furniture, because otherwise their home will "clash." But the truth it, mixing subtle pieces with loud pieces can create harmony in a space — so long as it's done with elegance and intention. To prove it, I've put together a list of neutral and bold furniture pieces that actually look good together, because seeing is believing.
You can totally have that muted, cozy vibe at home while also incorporating a few accent pieces that won't take away from any of the hygge you've already achieved. Unlikely combinations don't always lead to clashing, so surprise yourself and take risks. When you mix together too many mellow pieces, they tend to become less noticeable. Why spend a lot of money on a stunning beige sofa if you're you're to barely see it when you walk in a room because everything else there is beige, too? Add an exciting rug or some flashy throw pillows to give the sofa a bit of definition. Little adjustments can help you make a vibe more dynamic and sustainable, because honestly who wants to redecorate every few months?
Here I've paired neutral toned and themed pieces with opposite or accent pieces that really help each other to stand out. It might not be obvious that pairing a chic and classic chair with a bold and abstract side table works, but trust me, it does. Add a little yin to your yang, or yang to your yin and revamp your home decor game by taking a chance. Here are some bold and basic suggestions.
Low Key Desk & High Key Chair
This natural and simple desk is big enough to work on and slight enough to fit in a room without taking over the space.
Ivory Faux Flokati Gunnar Chair
Offset the subtly of the desk with the boldness of this chair. They match in that they're both neutral tones, but the differences in their textures and styles adds a whole new vibe altogether.
A Neutral Couch & A Bold Rug
This couch is the perfect neutral beige shade. It's structural, neat and modern, but totally cozy and warm.
This bright rug will add a serious pop of color to complement the sandy couch. Plus, this rug is perfect size, just small enough to fit into the crook of the couch, without overwhelming the room.
Bright Pillows & Muted Bedclothes
Caitlin Wilson Bluebelle Pillow
This bright pillow adds an intense pop of color and pattern that easily complements a muted bedding theme. The pillow will stand out, but it will also match, which keeps the room at a great cozy to chic ratio.
This sheet has a pale blue stripe pattern which gives it a little bit of personality and warmth, but nothing overbearing or noticeable from far away. If you don't like white bed clothes, this is a great compromise.
Pale Accent Chair & Standout Side Table
This soft, millennial pink accent chair stands out, but it's still understated. It's geometric, yet casual and comfortable which makes it sensible and dynamic.
You really can't get more bold than a peacock side table, but next to a muted arm chair, it will settle in.
Natural Floor Pillow & Wild Rug
This floor pillow has a natural and bohemian vibe, making it suitable for neutral-toned rooms and bold rooms — it really holds its own.
Mixing and matching bold and neutral doesn't always pertain to colors. Mixing a bold pattern with a neutral texture can create a similar design balance.
Flashy Frame & On A Subtle Print
This muted, subtle print really pops in this brassy, engraved frame. They help each other to stand out more than they would with a pair more traditionally matched.
Youthful Wall Covering & A Mature Headboard
This wallpaper can be used for a children's room, but it can also be used for an adult's room if it's mixed with more mature and serious pieces.
Three Posts Crawley Upholstered Headboard
This headboard is plush, yet sturdy. It's handsome, yet chic. It's the perfect color and style to complement something more whimsical.
Surf & Turf Dish Combo
This beautiful dinner plate has a bold and shiny appearance, but it can be made to look pretty subtle when paired with a bowl that has a different finish and style.
Salad Bowls Set of 4 - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
This natural wood bowl set adds an instant boho vibe to your table scape. Paired with plates or flatware of another style, and you have some interesting combinations.
Muted Vase & Bold Arrangement
Faux Golden Rod in White Vase - Threshold
These bright faux Golden Rods will really stand out in a metal vase, giving the cold silver tones a warmer feel.
Vase with Flower Frogger - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
This galvanized vase doesn't stand out, but with the right, bright arrangement, its metallic surface will really catch the light.