Hands up if you just can't deal with this heatwave. Me neither. In the midst of all that fun in the sun (or lying down with a fan blasting in your face in my case), it's all too easy for your skincare regime to go out the window. But finding a lightweight moisturiser for the summer that works for sensitive skin isn't as much of a challenge as you may have thought.

Honestly, it's so important to keep your face and body hydrated in hot weather. Think about the things you do during the summer. I mean, the constant air con can leave your skin feeling as dry as a desert. Then there's sun damage to think about too. And although slathering yourself in sun cream is super important, most sun protection products unfortunately don't have the same nourishing effects as a good old moisturiser. Luckily, skincare brands have caught onto this desire for a summer-friendly moisturiser.

Fortunately, it's not just the really expensive high-end companies that are creating lightweight and non-irritating formulas. Neutrogena, Vaseline, and everyone's favourite, Glossier, have all released moisturisers that are barely noticeable on your (probably sweaty) skin. With plenty of options for the face and body, you'll be drowning in hydration in no time. Check out the list below.

1 Face: Glossier Moisturiser Glossier Glossier Priming Moisturiser £18 Glossier A beauty round-up isn't a beauty round-up with at least one Glossier product in it. Not only does this moisturiser give you the perfect base for make-up but it's also buildable, allowing you to put on as much or as little as you want. The ingredients list is fully hypoallergenic and features tea and honey extracts (as well as plenty of vitamins) to keep skin calm, cool, and stress-free in the heat. Buy Now

2 Body: Vaseline Body Lotion Vaseline Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Advanced Repair £5.99 Boots Everyone knows the power of Vaseline. But you might have not realised that the brand produces more than just lip salve. This body lotion's fragrance-free formula makes it ideal for skin that is easily irritated. It also includes micro-droplets of the famous Vaseline Jelly which absorbs quickly into the skin, keeping it hydrated all summer long. Buy Now

3 Face: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluid La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra £12.25 Feelunique Designed for skin that won't tolerate any harsh chemicals, La Roche-Posay's moisturiser includes the brand's renowned Thermal Spring Water along with nourishing shea butter. It pumps out like a liquid so is incredibly light on the skin, making it perfect for warmer weather. Buy Now

4 Body: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cream Neutrogena Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream £5.99 Superdrug Suitable for sensitive skin, Neutrogena's body moisturiser is super hydrating, and more importantly, non-greasy. Thanks to its gel-like consistency, it is barely noticeable and great for blindingly hot summer days. Buy Now

5 Face: Avene Tolerance Extreme Emulsion Avene Avene Tolerance Extreme Emulsion £10.12 Boots With claims that it works for those with acne and extremely sensitive skin, Avene's light moisturiser replicates (and boosts) the skin's natural hydration methods. Its tiny ingredient list proves that it contains zero nasties, making it a great and affordable choice if you're looking for a non-irritant. Buy Now

6 Body: HealGel Body HealGel HealGel Body £24.50 Cult Beauty As well as keeping your skin nice and hydrated in the summer, this quick-to-absorb gel can soothe sunburn. It was developed by a team of cosmetic surgeons and dermatology-focused biochemists and contains liposomes which can detect where your skin needs the most help. Buy Now

7 Face: CeraVe Facial Lotion CeraVe CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion £9 Boots If you're someone who worries about your skin's reaction to a new moisturiser, opt for CeraVe's super light lotion. Again, it is free from fragrance and has been formulated for sensitive skin types — including those with eczema. Although you should still slather on some sun cream on especially hot days, the moisturiser's SPF 25 will give your face some added protection. Buy Now

8 Body: Sanctuary Moisture Miracle Sanctuary Spa Sanctuary Spa Wet Skin Moisture Miracle £5 Boots Moisturising your body while your skin is still wet takes some getting used to. But the method supposedly doubles the hydrating benefits. Full of apricot and avocado oils, Sanctuary's quick and easy moisturiser soaks into the skin in seconds and contains no parabens, guaranteeing to leave you rash-free. Buy Now

9 Face: Origins Ginzing Moisturiser Origins Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturiser £29 Marks & Spencer A little pricier than most, Origins' gel moisturiser may be worth the cost if you fancy a lotion that's the equivalent of a refreshing mist hitting your face. Formulated with coffee beans and the ginseng that inspired its name, it has been tested by dermatologists and received a hypoallergenic thumbs up. Buy Now