9 Low Energy Dog Breeds That Like Lazy Sundays Just As Much As You Do

The term ‘lazy’ might have a negative connotation for some, but to my mind, deliberately doing nothing at regular intervals is key to any sound self-care strategy. Add a dog to the mix, and life is nothing short of complete. And Sundays, that special day before the weekly whirlwind starts anew, is the perfect time to catch up on zzz’s, rest, and lounge around with your furry best friend. And while some of you might reserve the weekends for outdoor adventures, for the Netflix marathoners among you, matching up your activity level with your pup’s needs is actually really important. Because while all dogs need regular exercise, some dogs don’t flinch at scaling a mountain (or maybe a hill) with their human. Other low energy dog breeds will like lazy Sundays just as much as you do.

“Although breed can play a role in dictating energy level, this definitely can vary by the individual pet,” Dr. Carly Fox, Staff Doctor at NYC’s Animal Medical Center (AMC) tells Bustle by email. “That being said, there are certain breeds that historically have a higher or lower energy level. Every dog needs routine exercise, but if you can’t commit to three walks a day, a low energy breed is something you can consider.”

If you’re ready to adopt a dog, and wonder which breeds might be the best fit for your mellow lifestyle, here are 9 dog breeds that love to lounge and snooze.

1. Basset Hounds Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Originally bred as hunting dogs, Basset Hounds are great for novice, apartment-dwelling dog parents, Dogtime says. With moderate to low energy levels, and minimal exercise needs, Basset Hounds are superb napping buddies. A 30-minute daily walk should do the trick.

2. King Charles Cavalier Spaniels Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A great companion for the minimally active pup parent, King Charles Cavaliers are hunting dogs by lineage, but only need about 20 to 40 minutes of energetic exercise per day, according to Animal Hub. After a walk and a game of fetch, your fur baby will be ready to cuddle up.

3. Pugs Oli Scarff/Getty Images News/Getty Images Pugs aren't super into exercise, the American Kennel Club says. In fact, pug owners need to be careful about making sure their fur babies don't overexert themselves. “Extreme caution should be used with brachycephalic breeds, such French bulldogs, English bulldogs, and pugs participating in any level of activity, even just a walk around the block on a warm day,” Dr. Fox says. “These dogs are prone to brachycephalic airway syndrome (BAS), and can easily develop respiratory crisis or heat stroke due to their inability to ventilate appropriately,” she says. Exercise is still important for pugs, Barkercise says, but it's best to keep it fun and not too strenuous. Tacking on playtime with toys to your daily walk is your best bet. Then hit the couch.

4. Shih Tzus Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News/Getty Images Bred as companion dogs, Shih Tzus are perfect for apartment living, and love nothing more than being with their humans, Dogtime says. Loving and playful, these little pups are always game for a nap and a cuddle after their daily walk. The quintessential house dog, Shih Tzus should never be kenneled outside, says Dogtime.

5. Bulldogs Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All varieties of bulldogs love to lounge, Bulldogs World says, and exercise needs are important but moderate. A short, brisk walk twice a day, games, and some time at the dog park will help keep your Bulldog active. Just remember to watch the weather, and avoid exertion on warm days.

6. Maltese Michael Dodge/Getty Images News/Getty Images Like all dogs, these cuddly pups do require exercise, even when they'd rather snooze. While not a high energy breed, they need daily play and moderate activity, according to Barkercise. Maltese pups love daily walks, games, and mental stimulation with puzzle toys. Then it's time to relax.

7. Pomeranians Mark Kolbe/Getty Images News/Getty Images Descendants of large sled dogs, playful Pomeranians have moderate exercise needs, Barkercise says. They get bored without enough activity, but a daily 20 to 30 minute walk at a comfortable pace is sufficient. Playtime with toys every day is also important for mental stimulation, says Barkercise.

8. Cocker Spaniels Ian Forsyth/Getty Images News/Getty Images Most Cocker Spaniels are content with a 30 to 45 minute walk one or two times a day, Barkercise says. They also love time to roam and sniff off leash (supervised, of course), and are avid swimmers. Once their daily exercise needs are met, they're ready to snooze.

9. Greyhounds Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images Surprisingly, though they're agile and athletic, Greyhounds are sprinting dogs that do well with short bursts of activity, The Dog People by Rover says. After a brief romp and a good walk, this pupper is back to napping.