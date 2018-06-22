A new movie on Netflix tells the terrifying true story of a young woman who suffers from a mysterious illness affecting her brain. Brain on Fire, starring Chloe Grace Moretz as Susannah Cahalan, is based on Calahan's own book chronicling the events of her mysterious illness. Since the Netflix movie will completely captivate you, you'll want to check out these nine movies like Brain on Fire that are streaming now.

Part of what makes Brain on Fire such a gripping story is that Susannah gets ill at the most inopportune time. She has just started a new dream job as a reporter for the New York Post, as well as an exciting new relationship with a great guy. Yet like so often is the case in real life, when things seem that perfect, something is bound to go wrong. Susannah suffers greatly from her sudden, debilitating illness, and the story of her journey to find out what's wrong with her is truly terrifying to witness, even though it's clear she ends up OK.

If Brain on Fire leaves you interested in exploring more movies about people getting through tough medical mysteries and conditions, these nine flicks — all streaming now — are worth a watch.

Amazon Studios on YouTube Like Susannah, the main character in this movie has a strange health issue that takes awhile to diagnose. It's not all sad, though, because at its core the film is an uplifting rom-com. Find it on Amazon Prime.

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Speaking of inopportune times to fall in love, this movie stars Emilia Clarke as a woman who falls in love with the recently paralyzed man she's working for as a caretaker. You can find the dramatic romance on Amazon Prime or Hulu.

Netflix on YouTube In this movie, which you can find on Netflix, Lily Collins plays a young woman who struggles with anorexia. Like Brain on Fire, this movie will make you feel grateful for the powers of medical professionals in saving people's lives.

Zero Media on YouTube Amandla Stenberg stars in this romantic drama about a young girl who struggles with a chronic illness that affects her daily life. Once she meets a guy (Nick Robinson), she starts to wonder if she can approach her condition in a different way. Find it on HBO Go.

Netflix on YouTube Everything is going perfectly for the young couple in this Netflix movie, until the woman (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) decides to help her fiance (Michiel Huisman) find a new girlfriend for after she dies. Like Brain on Fire, it's a tear-jerker.

Miramax/YouTube Natalie Portman's character suffers from an uncommon condition, but she doesn't let that hold her back from leading an exciting life. Find this classic on HBO.

Zero Media on YouTube Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy play a happy couple in this period film, but things take a turn when Garfield's character contracts polio. It's available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Universal Pictures UK on YouTube Stephen Hawking is one of the most fascinating people in history, and this movie provides a moving glimpse into his romance with his wife, Jane (Felicity Jones). His mysterious illness plays a big part in the film, but there's a lot more to it too. You can watch it on HBO Go.