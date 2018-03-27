9 Muslim Women Activists You Need To Know About Today & Every Day

Muslim Women's Day is a day meant to elevate the voices and achievements of Muslim women, so what better way to celebrate it than by by getting to know exactly how a few of them are changing the world? You can start by perusing a list of some of the female Muslim activists who are out there doing amazing work for the world and amplifying their own voices.

Muslim women face a lot of discrimination in the U.S. Those who choose to cover their heads wear a visible symbol of their religion, which means that they become objects of prejudice or harassment more frequently than their peers, according to the ACLU. It also means that they sometimes face additional discrimination from employers or various agencies, who the ACLU says sometimes attempt to force Muslim women to remove their head-coverings. Trump's administration has only made life harder for American Muslims, as he's attempted to get various versions of a ban on Muslims entering America passed.

Fighting such widespread discrimination is an uphill battle, but there are plenty of Muslim women who have stepped up as leaders, both for other Muslim women and for the nations in which they live. The women listed below are just a beginning — if you dig deeper, you're sure to find numerous other women who will inspire you to no end.

3 Dalia Mogahed Dalia Mogahed, the director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, has met the flood of Islamophobia that the Trump administration brought with it head on. She launched Islamophobia: A Threat to All, a research project aimed at producing several educational publications, and through it, she's hoping to examine the impact of Islamophobia and discover the most effective ways of countering it.

4 Tawakkol Karman Johannes Simon/Getty Images News/Getty Images You'll have to leave America's borders to find Tawakkol Karman, a 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner and a Yemeni activist. She was the first Yemeni and first Arab woman to win the prize, which she won for her work protecting women in Yemen and pushing for women to be a part of the peace-building process in that country. To accomplish this goal, she co-founded the group Women Journalists Without Chains in 2005, led protests in Yemen's capital of Sana'a, and participated in the Arab Spring protests in 2011.

6 Su'ad Khabeer Su'ad Khabeer is an associate professor of American Culture and Arab and Muslim American Studies at the University of Michigan, and her research focuses on the intersections of race and culture in the U.S. It makes sense, then, that she would have created Sapelo Square, a website that documents and analyzes the experience of black, Muslim Americans. Like Muslim Girl, Sapelo Square offers articles, blog posts, interviews, and creative works by, about, or featuring Muslims in the U.S. It serves as a space for discussion, exploration, and sharing of experiences — between members of the Muslim community, or people who just want to come and learn something about a community that may otherwise seem foreign to them.

7 Blair Imani Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blair Imani converted to Islam in 2015, and she told Teen Vogue in 2017 that she began feeling the effects of prejudice as soon as she began wearing a hijab. She hasn't let that hold her back, though. She came out as bisexual and then began using her position to break down stereotypes that queer people do not have a place in Islam. Imani wrote Modern Herstory, an inclusive history book that features stories about the women and nonbinary people who have written it. She also founded Equality for HER, which aims to provide educational materials about the issues affecting women and nonbinary people everywhere.