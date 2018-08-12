The August 2018 new moon and partial solar eclipse are mercifully over, and it's officially time to celebrate surviving this summer's bajiggity cosmic chaos. Toast to getting through the hard times with National Prosecco Day 2018 deals and freebies Aug. 13. Because, after this dumpster-fire summer, you definitely deserve some damn bubbles on the cheap. "As we bask in the warmth of the resounding rays of summer, National Prosecco Day, Aug. 13, represents a time to raise a toast to those remaining days of the season while encouraging people across the U.S. to embrace life’s everyday celebrations," National Day Calendar noted on its website.

What's better than toasting surviving the partial solar eclipse by sipping some of the good stuff? How about getting a deal on your fave Prosecco, which is the perfect summer drink. Light, refreshing, and sparkly, Prosecco is the go-to libation for every warm-weather celebration. "Enjoy Prosecco with friends over crab cakes and scallops on the beach or with goat cheese, prosciutto, and fresh garden tomatoes at your summer table," National Day Calendar recommended.

"This sparkling wine pairs well from aperitif to dessert and even brunch cocktails the next day." You can also celebrate by just drinking it because the act of drinking Prosecco is a celebration in itself. Want to know where to get the best National Prosecco Day 2018 deals? Read on my friendlies.

1 ALDI Belletti Prosecco If there's an ALDI location near you, this grocer has Prosecco on the cheap every day. Head over and grab as many bottles of Prosecco as you can carry because ALDI's Belletti Prosecco is less than $10.

2 Frozen Cavit Grapefruit Frosecco Giphy If you're celebrating National Prosecco Day in New York City, head to T45 Restaurant at Hyatt Centric Times Square and treat yourself to their signature Frozen Cavit Grapefruit Frosecco. If you're not in NYC, you can totally make it yourself by following this recipe. After all, Aug. 13 is a Monday. It's hot. You deserve something cool, bubbly, and refreshing.

3 National Prosecco Day at Blue Morel In New Jersey? Head to happy hour at the Blue Morel Restaurant and Wine Bar in Morristown for half-off bottles of Nino Franco Prosecco until 10 p.m.

4 Prosecco Festival If the stars have aligned for you to be in the UK on National Prosecco Day, then you're definitely going to want to get tickets to the Prosecco Festival on the banks of the River Thames. Watch the horse races while sipping Prosecco all day long. Just make sure to drink some water too so you can avoid that dreaded bubbly hangover.

5 10 Percent Off Coupons Giphy Hey, money is tight, but that doesn't mean you still shouldn't get a deal on your fave Prosecco. Head to the Retail Me Not website to score 10 percent off coupons for myriad wine outlets.

6 40 Percent Off Six Bottles of Prosecco Giphy If you want to save even more, and you don't mind waiting a few days to get your hands on some Prosecco, Groupon has a deal where you can get six bottles of Prosecco for $59. You'll save 40 percent and get to try six different kinds of Prosecco. Yes, please! Additionally, there's a few other wine deals that you'll have a hard time saying no to.

7 'I'll Be There In A Prosecco' Wine Glass Simply Shirey / Groupon If your motto is: I'll be there in a Prosecco, then you're definitely going to want to celebrate National Prosecco Day with this wine glass of the same name. And, it's 55 percent off with a Groupon, so you can get one for your entire sparkly squad.

8 Join The Club Giphy If you want to make every day bubbly and bright, National Prosecco Day is the perfect time to join a wine club. Lot of wine clubs give you a deal when you sign up, free shipping, and even savings by buying in bulk. For example, you can get 12 bottles of bubbly for less than $100 delivered right to your front door every month.