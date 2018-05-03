Any book-lover will tell you that independent bookstores are the foundation of our communities. But within the category of independent bookstores, there's another very special category of shops: the nonprofit and collectively-owned bookstores. The profits from their sales usually go towards keeping the shop open and freely available for events or towards a good cause. It's a win/win — you get more books, and you get to give back to your community.

In an interview with Bustle about Independent Bookstore Day in April 2018, author Celeste Ng said: "Whenever you buy at an independent bookstore, most of that money stays in your immediate community. I learned recently that shifting even a small percentage of your book buying — as little as 1 in every 10 books you buy — goes a huge way towards the health of your local bookstore and your community. So when you shop locally, you’re helping the local economy, too."

This is especially true for nonprofit and collectively-owned bookstores, which often serve as safe spaces for community and conversation. Plus, you'll find that plenty of these bookstores are politically-minded and are focused on feminist ideologies and policies that ensure the equality of all people.

I love bookstores, and I'm always looking for a new place to browse. But I especially love it when I can shop for a good cause. So no matter where you are in the United States, here are some fantastic nonprofit and collective bookstores that you need to check out:

Bluestockings: New York City bluestockingsnyc on Instagram Find them at: 172 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002 Bluestockings is a "volunteer-powered and collectively-owned radical bookstore, fair trade cafe, and activist center" in the LES. Stop by for a feminist book, a vegan treat, or an inspiring reading and discussion.

Housing Works Bookstore Cafe: New York City housingworksbks on Instagram Find them at: 126 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012 Housing Works Bookstore Cafe's mission is to "end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS." At this nonprofit, all-donation, volunteer-based bookstore, you can buy books, music, coffee, and more to support their charitable mission.

Wooden Shoe Books: Philadelphia thewoodenshoebooks on Instagram Find them at: 704 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Wooden Shoe is an all volunteer, collectively-run, anarchist bookstore with no bosses or managers. Filled with awesome feminist and politically radical books, this store is truly a treat to visit.

Readers Bookstore: San Francisco readersbookstores on Instagram Find them at: Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123 Operated by the nonprofit Friends of the San Francisco Public Library, Readers Bookstore is a true gem. The best part is that the money you spend here benefits the public library!

Monkeywrench Books: Austin monkeywrenchatx on Instagram Find them at: 110 N Loop Blvd E, Austin, TX 78751 Monkeywrench Books is a radical "all-volunteer event space, literature distro, and social hub." A great place to stop by for a fresh zine or to join in on a community event.