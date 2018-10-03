Poetry has a unique and innate ability to slow down time and connect its readers to the fabric of life. So, it's only natural that poetry makes the perfect companion to any meditation practice. If you've been looking to add a new dimension to your meditation ritual, you might consider reading a poem at the start or end of your next session.

Poetry, like meditation, is an opportunity to center yourself and look inward. Poems can be refreshing, they can be enlightening, and they can lead you towards new ways of thinking. Perhaps most importantly in this case, poems can also be grounding and soothing and might just help you deal with anxiety.

Reading poetry is a wonderful way to invite your mind to relax and expand as you settle into your meditation practice. It can also be a lovely way to end any meditation practice as you come back into the world.

Here are nine calming and introspective poems to incorporate into your meditation practice. No matter where you choose to find a moment of peace, my hope that there is a poem on here that will speak to you. Sit in these poems. Let your brain turn them over. See where they take you.

"Apology to the Body" by Lory Bedikian Sorry for mercury strewn in veins of fish, for traces of carbon monoxide loose in the air, for radiation that circles and enters the aura. Sorry for deliberate puffs and sips late in the night, for an empty stomach burning with coffee grounds. Read in full.

"Wild Geese" by Mary Oliver You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves. Tell me about your despair, yours, and I will tell you mine. Meanwhile the world goes on. Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain are moving across the landscapes, over the prairies and the deep trees, the mountains and the rivers. Read in full.

'The Last Thing' by Ada Limón First there was the blue wing of a scraggly loud jay tucked into the shrubs. Then the bluish- black moth drunkenly tripping from blade to blade. Then the quiet that came roaring in like the R. J. Corman over Broadway near the RV shop. These are the last three things that happened. Not in the universe, but here, in the basin of my mind, Read in full.

"Planet" by Catherine Pierce This morning this planet is covered by winds and blue. This morning this planet glows with dustless perfect light, enough that I can see one million sharp leaves from where I stand. I walk on this planet, its hard-packed dirt and prickling grass, and I don't fall off. I come down soft if I choose, hard if I choose. I never float away. Read in full.

"Radial Scent" by Sharon Wang Love in the larval stage: terror of surrender. Unraveling, a path. Read in full.

"I Don't Know What You're Called, I'll Call You by Your Sounds" by Susan Landers dew grass a fire shine mountain a lung pine cone the bone tsunami rock hawk jaw gravity a fall all consuming a song chirp for sunlight Read in full.

'Harness' by Jane Hirshfield Little soul, you and I will become the memory of a memory of a memory. Read in full.

'Strangers' by Christine Gosnay Somewhere things are happening. Marvelous orange and purple things. Flooding rivers at dusk, wheels threading roads in the desert. Strangers. Strangers. Sea. Read in full.