If you're just getting into hiking, you probably have big dreams about getting your boots muddy in some pretty exotic places. Once you get hooked on the rush of reaching the summit of a trail, you can't think of anything other than what trail you wan to hike next. And while Everest and Machu Picchu might not be in the cards for you just yet, there are still tons of outrageously beautiful trails around the world that you can conquer. To prove it, I've put together a list of the prettiest hiking trails around the world that you can complete in a day. You know, the trails that you can complete before dinner and that don't require camping gear or months of training.

These hikes are attainable for all levels of hikers who have a good pair of boots and a full day to devote to the trails. The reality is, when you're in a beautiful place, you don't have to hike far to get a good view. Most of these trails are under 10 miles, which means if you're down for the challenge and have the energy to get through it, you can complete them in one day, easily. In no particular order, here are a few trails that I have on my hiking bucket list. Spoiler alert: they're all stunning, so make some room on your own bucket list for these, too.

Tiger's Nest, Bhutan Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2016 trip to Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan inspired you, you'll want to add it to your bucket list, too. This trail is on a Buddhist monastery that's on the side of a cliff — so yeah, the views are insane. While the hike itself is only about four hours round trip, you'll want to spend some time at the monastery, which has a cafeteria. So pack light, come hungry, and plan to stay a while.

Angel's Landing, Zion National Park George Frey/Getty Images News/Getty Images If Zion isn't already on your bucket list, you'll want to add it ASAP, particularly for the Angels Landing hike. This narrow hike is steep and exhilarating and one of the most renown hikes in the world. In total it's about five and a half miles, but can take five hours depending on how often you want to stop and catch your breath.

Puez-Odle Altopiano, Dolomites, Italy Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images For lovers of climbing, the Puez-Odle Altopiano trail in Italy is a must. If you're not scared of heights, your mind will literally be blown when you make it to the top of the mountain and have a complete 360 degree view of the mountain range. Note, this hike will take at least eight hours and is pretty tiring.

Kjeragbolten, Norway Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There is a giant bolder that's wedged between two cliffs on the Kjeragbolten trail, which makes it a massive tourist attraction. But it's not just cool to look at it, it's actually incredibly to hike through. With a combination of rock scrambles, steep inclines, chain climbing and valleys of sheep, this hike is incredibly diverse. It will take around seven hours to complete, so leave lots of time for picture-taking because you're going to want to stop, a lot.

The Narrows, Zion National Park, Utah Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images This iconic trail is carved through red rocks and the Virginia River. Half the hike you're on the rocks, half the hike you're wading through the river — in some parts you eve have to swim. It's one of the most diverse, stunning and challenging hikes you can embark on, but it's well worth the views. And by day hike, I mean this will take all day, so start early.

Sentiero degli Dei Amalfi Coast, Italy Handout/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Also known as "path of the gods" this rocky coast trail is outrageously beautiful. You're surrounded by the turquoise Gulf of Salerno and cypress groves. If you're on the Amalfi Coast and you like to hike, this is an absolute must. Best part of all? As you cross through little fishing villages and towns along the way, you can get a plate of pasta without veering too far off the trail.

Horseshoe Canyon, Utah Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images This classic Utah red rock trail comes with an art show. Enjoy the bonus of authentic Native American rock art, also known as the Great Gallery. The hike in total is about six hours, and is considered relatively mild.

Tongariro Alpine Crossing, New Zealand Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images News/Getty Images Dubbed New Zealand's best day hike by Bearfoot Theory, this excursion includes epic river valleys, craters, green lakes, and a volcano. If that sounds exciting enough for you, you'll want to give this hike a go. Oh, and it was featured in Lord of the Rings. Leave about eight hours to complete this hike.