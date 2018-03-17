Snoring happens to everyone. And by that I mean it either happens to you, as in you snore, or it happens to you, as in you've got a partner or family member whose snores are so thunderous they can make you feel like a two-seater plane is parked next to your face. Luckily, there are some rad products to help you stop snoring that also won't totally ruin your bedroom and/or face #aesthetic.

According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology, 45 percent of adults snore at least occasionally, and 25 percent are regular snorers. That means a whopping amount of people are set up for side effects including daytime sleepiness, difficulty concentrating, morning headaches, morning sore throats, high blood pressure, and chest pain, according to the Mayo Clinic. Yikes.

Products in the stop-snoring market range from things you maybe wouldn't think of to products made specifically for hardcore snorers. And while these aren't a one-size-fits-all solution to everyone's nighttime buzzing problems, they're definitely worth a shot if you're finding that your snoring (or your partner's) is making you lose restful sleep. Not all stop-snoring products are glamorous, and to be honest, not all the products on this list are glamorous, either. But they are all extremely Instagrammable, whether it's for a sweet snap of your room or an ironic #justlittlesnoringthings post about your newest nostril openers (yes, really).

1 A Body Pillow Bed Bath & Beyond Century Home Fashions Cuddle Body Pillow, $60, bedbathandbeyond.com I'm one of those people who's always slept with a body pillow just because I like them, but according to Snoring Canada, body pillows can actually be super helpful when it comes to preventing snoring. Their shape is ideal "for people who sleep on their side or who want to start sleeping on their side," because along with helping keep your spine properly aligned, the pillow can keep you from turning onto your back, which is good, since sleeping on your back can increase snoring. This pillow may be plain white, but that just gives you an opportunity to make a pillowcase out of your fave fabric. Perfect for morning selfies.

2 Mute Rhinomed Mute, $28, rhinomedshop.com Remember that bit about nostril openers? Yeah, here they are. They slip into your nose to help keep your nostrils open for better airflow, and each Mute lasts 10 nights. Nostril openers are admittedly not going to take the stage at Fashion Week, but the packaging for this brand is super slick, and the Mute is clear, making it pretty hard to see in case you have midnight thoughts you have to add to your Insta Story.

3 Peppermint Oil Amazon Lily & Lush XL Essential Aromatherapy Peppermint Oil, $15, amazon.com Ever take a whiff of peppermint body spray or tea and have your sinuses magically clear? Yep, that's the power of peppermint. Dr. Axe says on his website that peppermint can have that same seemingly magical effect while you're trying to sleep. If you snore because you're congested (which is my problem; thanks, allergies), peppermint oil can help clear your congestion, and that can help relieve congestion-related snoring issues. And since there are tons of beautiful essential oil holders available on Etsy, you can find something perfect for your nightstand.

4 VitalSleep VitalSleep VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece, $80, vitalsleep.com The VitalSleep mouthpiece is definitely #justlittlesnoringthings material. It may not look glamorous, but it's FDA-approved to reduce snoring by helping to keep your mouth slightly open, and therefore your airway open, while you sleep.

5 Good Morning Snore Solution Good Morning Snore Solution Good Morning Snore Solution Mouthpiece, $130, goodmorningsnoresolution.com Yep, you got it — another #justlittlesnoringthings piece. This product is supposed to stabilize your tongue while you sleep, keeping it from blocking your airway. Plus, I mean, on the scale of "medical appliances you stick in your mouth at night," it is pretty cute.

6 A Humidifier Pilgrim Collection Zoe Humidifier, $120, The Pilgrim Collection Dr. Jonathan Greenburg told another Bustler that having proper humidity in your home will help keep your throat moist, which will help "reduce snoring a little" and will hopefully also reduce that morning dry throat grossness. A humidifier like this glass and oak Pilgrim Collection number can be super helpful for adding moisture to your home. But don't forget, if you buy a humidifier without a humidity meter, you should buy one to make sure things aren't getting too wet.

7 The Goodnite Nitetronic Ninetronic Anti-Snore Pillow, $299, nitetronic.com This is going to sound creepy, and there's no way to keep it from sounding creepy: This pillow turns your head for you. Yep. According to producer Nitetronic, this pillow detects when you're snoring and uses inflatable chambers to turn your head so your airway will open. So while this pillow might not be super eye-catching, it's definitely handy if you're looking to make an Instagram Story version of Paranormal Activity.

8 Grade School Memories Amazon KINGSO 8-Hole Soprano Descant Recorder, $9, amazon.com Ah, the good old days. Now that I too suffer migraines like my mother, I can't imagine what my weeks of, uh, dedicated practice must have been like for her. Anyway — you may have heard that learning how to play the didgeridoo can help with snoring, but according to a group of experts that talked to the Huffington Post, learning other wind instruments can be effective too, since it can "strengthen the throat muscles and help prevent the upper airway muscles from relaxing too much at night." A recorder makes a good low-cost, nostalgia-soaked option.