9 Products To Pamper Yourself With Between Christmas & New Year

By Lollie King
The festive season is the time to indulge, be merry, and spread Christmas cheer, which honestly means that we can sometimes go a little overboard until eventually the thought of another Christmas party fills you with dread. But help is at hand, and using some of the extra time you have over the festive season for some R&R is key, so here are seven products to pamper yourself between Christmas and New Year.

Sometimes referred to as Twixmas, this period really can feel like an endless hangover. Finishing work for the year then getting straight into Christmas parties can leave our bodies and minds feeling super exhausted. The boozing and late nights can make our skin congested and dry, and the cold weather paired with the super toasty central heating can leave our hair parched. But there are things that we can do to ensure that we are glowing on the outside even if we aren't feeling so great on the inside. It can be easy to forget self care when you're so busy over Christmas, but just using a face mask or a hair conditioner can make you feel like you can put the world to rights. So go on, treat yourself this Twixmas.

1. Wake Face Mask

Wake Face Mask
£22.95
Amazon UK
This mask is a saviour for stressed out skin. It helps to unblock pores and detoxify the skin leaving it radiant. Use this a couple of times per week to undo the effects of the Christmas period, trust me you won't regret it.

2. A'Kin Rosehip Oil

A'Kin Rosehip Oil
£13.50
A'Kin Beauty
Rosehip oil is exactly what everyone needs this festive season. This really helps to hydrate tired skin and its lightweight and easy to absorb so don't worry about looking super shiny. Massage it into your face or add a few drops to your usual moisturiser.

3. Easilocks SOS Keratin Treatment

Easilocks SOS Keratin Treatment
£34.99
Easilocks
It can be easy to forget about our hair and with the endless eat damage and the effects of the cold weather this treatment is necessary. It promises to get rid of frizz for up to 12 weeks and keeps your hair soft and smooth without ruining your curls.

4. Primark Coconut Body Scrub

Primark Cocnut Body Scrub
£3
Primark
Take care of your body and soul with this coconut scrub. As the winter has been drying out our skin, this scrub will help refresh it. Not to mention, i smells absolutely delicious.

5. Codex Bia Exfoliating Wash

Codex Bia Exfoliating Wash
£43
John Lewis
As exfoliators go, this one is very gentle which means it's perfect for a season when you skin might not be feeling its best. The last thing you want to do with congested or irritated skin is to cause it more harm by using a really abrasive exfoliant. This promises to polish your skin by removing dry patches without drying it out.

6. Ciate Watermelon Burst Eye Patches

Ciate Watermelon Burst Eye Patches
£22
Ciate
If you're feeling a little worse for wear over Twixmas have no fear, these eye patches are here to revive you. They promise to add a burst of hydration to your under eyes and help to brighten up your whole face. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes when you're having a pamper or before you do your makeup.

7. Manketti Hair Conditioner

Manketti Oil Hair Conditioner
£24
Charlotte Mensah
With all the cold weather, our hair can easily become brittle and dry so Charlotte Mensah is here to help. This conditioner is packed full of oils to nourish and hydrate your hair and keep dryness at bay so you'll have luscious locks for the New Year.

8. Fresh Vibrancy Boosting Mask

Fresh Vibrancy Boosting Face Mask
£52
Fresh
This is one of the best masks you'll ever invest in. Packed full of Vitamins C and E and fruit extracts it was created to promote a healthy glow. It also has exfoliants in it which will leave you skin feeling super soft and radiant. This will ensure there will be no dull skin in 2020.

9. Yankee Candle

Dried Lavender and Oak Candle
£8.99
£6.29
Yankee Candle
No pamper session is complete without the sweet scents of a candle, if you ask me. The lavender in this really helps you to unwind and as ever with Yankee Candles the scent is pretty potent.