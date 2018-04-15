It sure crept up on you, huh? Tuesday, April 17 is Tax Day in the United States of America, the deadline by which you have to get your income taxes filed. Needless to say, this is for a great many people a very unhappy occasion, especially if they've left it until the last minute. Whether you're filing in the next couple of days, however, or whether you took care of it all months ago, maybe you feel like following the national conversation on Tax Day on social media. If that's the case, here are 9 Tax Day hashtags you can use to follow along on Twitter.

Tens of millions of Americans file their taxes each year ― in 2017, to be specific, more than 61 million of them. Some will qualify for a refund, getting back a nice little chunk of change. Some, unfortunately, will actually owe additional money to the government, if their job hasn't been withholding the proper amount of income, or if they're self-employed, and haven't been keeping track of what they owe.

In short, it can be a stressful time for many, but also one of the rare times that so many millions of Americans are having a decidedly shared experience. Here are some of the hashtags you can use to keep track of everyone's Tax Day tweets when Tuesday finally rolls around.

#Tax Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Sometimes simplicity rules the day, and that's definitely the case when it comes to the hashtag #tax. Is it flashy? Hardly. But if you're looking for people tweeting about their tax-related activities, it's probably the best place to start.

#Taxes The natural evolution of the #tax hashtag, obviously, is the hashtag #taxes. There figure to be plenty of tweets flying around this hashtag once the big day is finally here.

#TaxDay Not exactly surprising, is it? You'll be sure to see a lot of activity on the #TaxDay hashtag all throughout April 17, as people are feverishly working to file at the last minute.

#TaxationIsTheft David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images The conservative anti-tax crusaders get into the act on Tax Day, too. If you're one of them, you'll probably be able to find all the anti-IRS content you can handle by checking out the #TaxationIsTheft hashtag.

#TaxReform Proponents of last year's controversial Republican tax cut package will probably be lighting up the #TaxReform hashtag this Tax Day. Although it's worth bearing in mind that the GOP's new tax code won't be in effect this time around ― next year, when you pay your taxes for 2018, will be the first time it's in effect.

#TaxScam Opponents of the GOP tax cuts, however, will also be making their presence felt. The hashtag #TaxScam figures to be a prime example, as that was the title many progressives and Democrats applied to the plan back when it was still a bill in Congress.

#TaxTime You'll also be able to find people tweeting about Tax Day under the hashtag #TaxTime, which almost makes the whole thing sound a little fun.

#IRS Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images News/Getty Images When Tax Day rolls around, it's not surprising that a whole lot of people have the Internal Revenue Service ― better known as the #IRS ― on their minds.