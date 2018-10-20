9 Things All Dog Lovers Should Buy On Amazon
If you can't get enough of seeing cute puppies on your Instagram feed, there is a way to take the fandom one step further. Behold: one of our favorite shopping destinations has everything we could need to honor our dog-loving obsessions. As a society, it is useful to know that now all dog lovers can go and buy gear, toys, and memorabilia anytime they need. If you're like me, and haven't quite made the commitment to have a dog of your own yet, you'll be grateful for sites like Amazon, which sells things that all dog lovers should buy.
Dogs are a whole fan group on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, all of which are platforms that see thousands of posts per day, in case anyone was wondering how this canine love can exist so profoundly. So of course there's an industry making a great profit off people like us who are endlessly infatuated with dogs, who are some of the most kindhearted, fun-loving, and loyal creatures on the planet. In celebration of them, you can get everything with loving paw prints on it from wine glasses to blankets to coasters to laptop covers and more.
Read on to find out the best way to show how hard you stan for the doggos:
1Animal-Shaped Home Decoration Succulent Vase
Animal-Shaped Home Decoration Succulent Vase
$6.99
If you aren't willing to commit to a dog pet, then you can at least commit to a pet plant, with a dog-shaped vase? This one with a Corgi face is simply to die for.
2Don't Judge Me Mug
I Only Want 2 Dogs Don't Judge Me Mug
$13.97
https://www.amazon.com/Dog-Lover-Gift-Ceramic-Novelty/dp/B06XHV9R8R/ref=sr_1_15?ie=UTF8&qid=1538400198&sr=8-15&keywords=dog+lovers
An infinite amount of doggo options is on the cup manufacturer's mind, and everyone else's now. It's perfect for drinking your morning Joe with your pupper by your side.
3Doodling for Dog People Workbook
Doodling for Dog People Workbook
$14.40
https://www.amazon.com/Dog-Lover-Gift-Ceramic-Novelty/dp/B06XHV9R8R/ref=sr_1_15?ie=UTF8&qid=1538400198&sr=8-15&keywords=dog+lovers
You can draw your ideal dog if you can't find the one you want. This cutely illustrated book is the perfect way to transition if you're shy of becoming a dog owner, or if you want to pay tribute to the pets that steal our hearts.
4Zinc Alloy Metal Dachshund Pendant
Zinc Alloy Metal Dachshund Pendant
$15.99
https://www.amazon.com/BONSNY-Enamel-Dachshund-Necklace-pendant/dp/B01GQCYD62
This pretty pendant can be a physical indicator of your love for dogs, and you can match them now — they have collars around your necks indicating who they belong to, and so do you!
5Dog Mom Women's Casual Letter Print Short Sleeve Tee
Dog Mom Women's Casual Letter Print Short Sleeve Tee
$16.99
This dog tee will have you barking up the right tree — of laughter. Can't you appreciate the pun, too? No?
6Don't Judge My Dog Tote
$14.99
This can have dog parents all around scoffing, "Never talk to me or my dog son ever again!"
7Big Mutts Doormat
$18
https://www.amazon.com/High-Cotton-Big-Mutts-Doormat/dp/B008J4NSGC
This is a cute way to let furry entrants to your home know they are welcome as long as they wipe their feet/paws at the door. Also — the bigger the mutt, the bigger the heart.
8Funny Dog Theme Pads
$10.99
https://www.amazon.com/Funny-Dog-Theme-Pads-Assorted/dp/B00MG0K5N4
Never forget a note (or your love for pups) again when you use these pads to write reminders.
9Fun Dog Socks
$7.99
https://www.amazon.com/Pairs-Womens-Animals-Novelty-Cotton/dp/B07425JZDM
You can sport some serious stanning on your feet, as these adorable doggos can follow you literally every step of the way.
We can all agree that between all the Internet memes and feel-good home videos they star in, dogs bring us joy in otherwise bleak times. Canine loyalty, sincere enthusiasm, and endearing spirits are inspirations and comforts to their human owners, as you can find on any corner of social media. This merchandise is a tribute to our best friends that, honestly, only can convey a small portion of how deeply we love 'em!