When there are 28 men living together in one house, and competing for the heart of one woman, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. But when you're a male model, setting yourself apart from the competition might be a little easier. One of the male models on this season of The Bachelorette (yes, there are more than one) is Kamil, a Polish immigrant, model and realtor. The model has a prolific social media presence, and Kamil's Instagram reveals so much The Bachelorette contestant's life.

According to Kamil's ABC biography, he emigrated to the United States with his family when he was only five years old, and he learned how to speak English by watching cartoons. Now, he's a male model and a successful realtor, and his Instagram bio reveals that he is signed with Wilhelmina Fit. He also has his own fitness website, and which offers one-on-one training sessions as well as custom diet plans. "I have been in the fitness industry for over 15 years. Former soccer player turned Fitness Model. I have appeared in Numerous publications ranging from Mens Health to Mens Fitness throughout the years," Kamil's biography on the website reads.

Bachelorette Becca has her own set of interests that don't super seem to overlap with his, but who knows! Becca and Kamil might have more in common than one might assume. (After all, she did fall for realtor Arie, and Kamil is one too.) Here's what we can learn about Kamil from his Instagram.

He's Passionate About Fitness

I mean, I guess that was already obvious, but Kamil's Instagram account is quite literally littered with pictures of him up in the gym, working on his fitness, as one Fergie would say.

He Loves To Travel

From trips to Poland, Croatia, Norway and beyond, Kamil clearly makes traveling a priority in his life. He must have been incredibly excited about the opportunities for travel that The Bachelorette presents.

He's An Avid Hiker

Kamil is clearly an avid outdoorsman, and loves to hike up a mountain and snap a pic at the beautiful vista. Maybe next time Becca will be by his side, and they can pop a bottle of champagne once they reach the top.

He's A Great Soccer Player

Even though on his fitness website Kamil describes himself as a "former soccer player," based on this video he's still got some serious foot skills!

He Has A Really Cute Dog

His name is Quattro and he is a Very Good Boy. Becca also has a beloved dog, so the two could definitely share a bond over their shared love of canines.

He's A Home Chef

I'm sure a lot of people wouldn't mind snagging a slice of that homemade pizza. And it would be extra nice to share it across the table from Kamil.

He Loves Dessert

Even though Kamil is a health, diet, and fitness guru, he also can kick back, relax, and enjoy a scoop or two of ice cream.

He Parties With His Parents

This picture is super endearing. Maybe if Kamil makes it to hometowns his family and Becca could forgo the usual family dinner and just head straight to the club.

He Could Be Ready To Settle Down

Though it does look like Kamil is enjoying the bachelor life, all that traveling must get lonely sometimes without anyone to share the experience with.

Maybe Becca will be the perfect new traveling partner for him, but fans will just have to wait for the premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out if Kamil is the potential winner of Becca's heart.