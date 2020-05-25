9 Tie Dye Swimsuits Like Kylie Jenner's That Easily Double As Tops

Summer is right around the corner, so swimsuits are certainly at the top of the list when it comes to wardrobe updates. And while there are plenty of swimwear trends on deck to explore, animal print, neon, one-shoulder and metallic among them, one of the most popular looks of the season feels particularly relevant: tie dye swimsuits. With many exploring DIY and craft making from home, it makes sense that the resurgence of the '70s-inspired print would go beyond t-shirts and socks and extend to swimwear.
But if you're not game for dip-dying your own bright white bikini yourself, not to worry, designers and fast fashion brands have you covered. From black and white prints to shibori-style patterns, rainbow swirls to colorful ombre, there's no shortage of tie dye swimsuit options on the market this year. The best part is the prints are eye-catching enough that your bikini can totally double as a top, take it from Kylie Jenner. Team your tie-dye swimsuit with denim shorts, breezy white linen pants, or a mini skirt; the options are truly endless.
Ahead, find the best tie-dye swimsuits this season. Whether you prefer bikinis or maillots, you're bound to find a look that feels perfectly retro and somehow totally right now.
Even the color-averse can opt into the tie dye trend this Summer.
Keep it classic with a rainbow tie dye one-piece suit.
A more subtle, dark tie-dye print for the more edgy girl.
A classic tank suit with a brightly colored tie-dye pattern.
There's nothing like a pale pink suit to add to your every Summer beach-bound look.
Go sporty with a suit that boasts not only a tie-dye print but also side stripes in a contrasting bright white tone.
Add a little flirty appeal with a ruffle-style suit.
Bright and retro, this style works just as well now as it did in the 1990s.
There's nothing quite like the classic triangle string bikini — and this goes up to size 24.