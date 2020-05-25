9 Tie Dye Swimsuits Like Kylie Jenner's That Easily Double As Tops

Summer is right around the corner, so swimsuits are certainly at the top of the list when it comes to wardrobe updates. And while there are plenty of swimwear trends on deck to explore, animal print, neon, one-shoulder and metallic among them, one of the most popular looks of the season feels particularly relevant: tie dye swimsuits. With many exploring DIY and craft making from home, it makes sense that the resurgence of the '70s-inspired print would go beyond t-shirts and socks and extend to swimwear.

But if you're not game for dip-dying your own bright white bikini yourself, not to worry, designers and fast fashion brands have you covered. From black and white prints to shibori-style patterns, rainbow swirls to colorful ombre, there's no shortage of tie dye swimsuit options on the market this year. The best part is the prints are eye-catching enough that your bikini can totally double as a top, take it from Kylie Jenner. Team your tie-dye swimsuit with denim shorts, breezy white linen pants, or a mini skirt; the options are truly endless.

Ahead, find the best tie-dye swimsuits this season. Whether you prefer bikinis or maillots, you're bound to find a look that feels perfectly retro and somehow totally right now.

Dolce Vita Tie-Dye Bikini $123 | Bloomingdales See on Bloomingdales Even the color-averse can opt into the tie dye trend this Summer.

ACK Fisico Tie Dye Swimsuit $117 | Farfetch See on Farfetch Keep it classic with a rainbow tie dye one-piece suit.

PQ Swim Bikini $112 | Shopbop See on Shopbop A more subtle, dark tie-dye print for the more edgy girl.

Madewell Second Wave Tank Tie Dye One-Piece Swimsuit $30 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom A classic tank suit with a brightly colored tie-dye pattern.

Solid & Striped The Rachel Tie-Dyed Bikini $176 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter There's nothing like a pale pink suit to add to your every Summer beach-bound look.

Adidas One-Piece Swimsuit $40 | Adidas See on Adidas Go sporty with a suit that boasts not only a tie-dye print but also side stripes in a contrasting bright white tone.

H&M High Leg Swimsuit $35 | H&M See on H&M Add a little flirty appeal with a ruffle-style suit.

Free People Amore Tie Dye Bikini $342 | Free People See on Free People Bright and retro, this style works just as well now as it did in the 1990s.