Last year, Greenery was the belle of the ball, and in 2016, Rose Quartz and Serenity shared the great distinction. I'm talking, of course, about the Color of the Year, an honor bestowed upon one beautiful shade by Pantone Color Institute each year since 2000. This year's selection, ultra violet, is already starting to show up on everything from interior design blogs and corporate branding, to makeup and fashion trends, and everywhere in between. It's also becoming a prominent feature on new book covers that are totally rocking the Color of the Year, so if you're looking to decorate with ultra violet, look no further than the bookstore.

For the last 18 years, Pantone Color Institute has been inspiring designers, brands, and individuals with the annual Color of the Year. In 2018, the crown rest upon Ultra Violet's head, a shade that "communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future," according to Pantone. A color beloved by unique and original icons including Prince, David Bowie, and Grace Jones, Ultra Violet is the perfect shade for the current moment in which everyone from artists, activists, and every day Americans are striving to leave their mark on the world.

Are you ready to add a little Ultra Violet to your life? Look no further than these nine new books with stunning covers featuring the Color of the Year.

'Truly Devious' by Maureen Johnson Jacket Design: Katie Fitch / Art: Leo Nickolls In the latest from bestselling author Maureen Johnson comes a tangled tale of murder and mystery that is as electrifying as the color of the book's cover. The first in a brand new series, Truly Devious introduces readers to the unforgettable Stevie Bell, a true-crime aficionado who is guaranteed to fascinate the fans she's destined to create.

'Motherhood' by Sheila Heti Jacket Design: Leanne Shapton Like does in bright purple on the cover of Sheila Heti's highly acclaimed new novel, motherhood dominates this story that every woman unsure about children needs to read. A thought-provoking examination of family, desire, and duty, this book will inspire some out-of-the box conversations about the prospect of parenthood.

'The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century Jacket Design: Matt Vee / Photography: Darrell Gulin/Getty Images An intriguing true tale about obsession and natural beauty, the colorful cover of The Feather Thief is wonderful display of the book's subject: rare bird skins. If you think the jacket is breathtaking, just wait until you read the unbelievable story it holds.

'The Wife Between Us' by Greer Hendricks Jacket Design: Olga Grlic / Jacket Photography: Oleg Gekman Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen's instant New York Times bestselling domestic suspense is one of 2018's standout titles, and not just because of its bright cover. Smart, twisty, and utterly unsettling, The Wife Between Us is a near perfect thriller with an ending that won't soon be forgotten.

'Not That I Could Tell' by Jessica Strawser Jacket Designer: Danielle Christopher If you sense something sinister lurking on the purple-hued cover of Jessica Strawser's Not That I Could Tell, it isn't by accident. In this gripping novel, a group of women meet up for a night of neighborhood fun on Saturday, only to discover by Monday, one of them is missing.

'Purple Hearts' by Michael Grant Cover Design: Joel Tippie The only thing bolder than the cover of Michael Grant's final Front Line series installment is the group of young soldier girls it's about. A stunning reimagination of Omaha Beach on D-Day, Purple Hearts is a gut-wrenching story that will make readers feel like they're actually on the battlefield, in the center of it all.

'The Elizas' by Sara Shepard Jacket Design: Kyoko Watanabe In Sara Shepard's first novel for adults, the bestselling author of Pretty Little Liars delivers a Hitchcockian thriller bubbling tension and drama. Like the gorgeous cover hints at, there are many shades of truth in The Elizas, and you're going to love discovering each one.

'A Princess in Theory' by Alyssa Cole Cover Design: Nadine Badalaty / Photography: Michael Frost Photography; trait2lumiere/Getty Images If ultra violet represents originality, than it was the perfect color selection of the cover of Alyssa Cole's A Princess in Theory. A fresh and modern Cinderella retelling that will sweep you off their feet, this introduction to the Reluctant Royal novel will inspire readers to follow the new romance series.