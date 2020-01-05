Bustle

9 Under-Eye Masks To Help You Hide Tired Eyes In January 2020

By Lauren Sharkey
The skin around your eyes is particularly delicate, and it's often the first place you'll notice signs of dehydration and tiredness. To revitalise your appearance first thing in the morning, an under-eye patch is often the best way to go. Within just a few minutes, you can go from puffiness and dark circles to smooth and bright-eyed. And here's nine of the best under-eye masks to do it with.

Under-eye products have become hugely popular, meaning there's a wide list of contenders to deal with. So what makes for a good mask? Well, many are infused with serums, acids, and natural substances that target the small curved area beneath the eyes. As Women's Health explains, they are designed to work in a similar way as sheet masks, allowing the under-eye area to soak up powerful, potent ingredients.

Cooling cucumber, brightening caffeine, and hydrating hyaluronic acid are commonly found in such patches along with the likes of collagen and aloe. Combined, they can do everything from reducing the appearance of dark circles and fine lines to toning, plumping, and livening up the skin.

Some formulas will set you back a pretty penny. Others, however, only cost a few pounds per pair. But no matter how much cash (or time) you have to spare, there's an under-eye mask for you. Take a look at some of the most highly rated.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask
£52
|
Elemis
Designed to "instantly reduce" the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Elemis' hydra-gel masks both hydrate and tighten skin. Pack of six.
Garnier Moisture Bomb Eye Tissue Mask
£2.99
|
Boots
Brighten and revitalise your under-eye area with this budget-friendly tissue mask. Full of hyaluronic acid and orange juice, it cools skin and leaves you looking more awake.
KNC Beauty All Natural Retinol Infused Eye Mask
£33
|
Net-a-Porter
Famed for its plumping lip mask, KNC Beauty's under-eye masks come in a cute shooting star shape. They're also infused with retinol, collagen, aloe, and hyaluronic acid to reduce dark circles and hydrate and plump skin. Pack of 10.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
£25
|
Marks & Spencer
Skyn Iceland's cooling under-eye patches promise to remove all trace of puffiness in just 10 minutes. Containing pure oxygen and Icelandic glacial waters, they also firm up the area and soothe delicate skin. Pack of eight.
Starskin Eye Catcher Smoothing Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Mask
£8.59
|
Lookfantastic
Starskin's Bio Cellulose serum and coconut juice aim to refresh by moisturising skin and reducing the look of dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness. Oh, and your under-eye area should look brighter too.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
£41
|
Lookfantastic
Using cucumber around the eyes has been a beauty staple for decades. But the more modern method incorporates cooling cucumber extract in a wider formula. Hydrating and calming the skin, Peter Thomas Roth's gel masks will provide a brighter, plumper look in around 15 minutes. Pack of 60.
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
£3
|
Cult Beauty
Need a quick morning fix? Try Patchology's eye gels. With the ability to soothe and refresh, each set is infused with caffeine for a brighter, less puffy appearance in just five minutes. Buy a single pair for £3 or a pack of five for £14.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
£38
|
Boots
Estée Lauder's innovative Advanced Night Repair technology features in this eye mask. Use weekly to boost your under-eye area and leave it looking hydrated, plump, and radiant.
Milk Makeup Cooling Water Under-Eye Patches
£20.50
|
Cult Beauty
Another caffeine-infused product, Milk Makeup's patches will make eyes look less tired and, thanks to aloe and lavender, calm and soothe the skin.