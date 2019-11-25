Bustle

9 Ways To Channel The Thigh-High Slit Trend That Was Everywhere At The American Music Awards

By Lauren Sharkey
The American Music Awards saw all manner of dresses take to the red carpet. The obligatory feathers and sequins made an appearance along with '80s power shoulders and badass suits. But one style kept popping up again and again on some of the music industry's biggest stars. Take a look at Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Camila Cabello and you'll quickly see that thigh-high slits were the biggest AMAs 2019 trend.

Swift rocked up to the awards ceremony in a sequinned olive green look by British designer Julien Macdonald. The split detail in her dress was a graphic one; perfect for showing off the thigh-high boots worn underneath. Cabello, meanwhile, chose a fairytale version of the trend, opting for a dreamy tulle Oscar de la Renta gown.

Lipa's look was one of the stand-out ensembles of the night. Her hot pink satin Miu Miu gown was accessorised with a huge velvet bow at the top of its thigh-high slit. Last but certainly not least, country music star Carrie Underwood arrived in a dramatic sequinned concoction — complete with a matching purple cape. Meanwhile on-stage Lizzo performed in a frothy pink gown, complete with thigh-high slit.

Although their gowns likely cost thousands, you can easily get the look for less. Here's a few high street options to see you through the festive season and beyond.

1. A Citrus Touch

Club L London Plus Satin Plunge Front Maxi Dress
£45
|
ASOS
Lime is certainly an attention-grabber. Pair the citrus hue with a thigh high slit and V-neck, and you're onto a winning look. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

2. Old Hollywood Vibes

Peace + Love Silver Plunge Embellished Split Maxi Dress
£180
|
Missguided
This sleek sequinned look has Hollywood written all over it. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

3. A Daytime Look

Puff Sleeve Midi Slit Dress
£85
|
& Other Stories
Try a daytime thigh-high slit with this puffy polka dot design. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

4. Classic Sequins

Abbey Clancy x Lipsy Sequin Cowl Maxi Dress
£65
|
Next
This sequinned gown takes the thigh-high slit to a whole new extreme. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

5. Dua Lipa Style

Plus Size Pink Satin Thigh Split Maxi Dress
£20
|
Missguided
Referencing Dua Lipa's AMA look, this bright satin dress will liven up your festive wardrobe. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

6. The New Leopard Print

Ebba Tiger Sequin Split Maxi Dress
£250
|
French Connection
Tiger print, sequins, and a thigh-high slit? What more could you want from a winter gown? Available in UK size 6 to 14.

7. A Subtle Split

Plus Dalmatian Print Midi Dress
£30
£26
|
PrettyLittleThing
Dalmatian print is one of the subtlest animal prints around. Team it with a chic split a la this belted dress. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

8. A Sleek Finish

Emerald Green One Shoulder Maxi Dress
£70
|
Forever Unique
For a slinky silhouette, try this one-shouldered emerald piece on for size. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

9. A Touch Of Shimmer

Plus Glitter Twist Split Maxi Dress
£28
£19.60
|
Boohoo
If you're not a fan of all-out sequins, this shimmering long-sleeved gown could the one for you. Available in UK size 18 to 24.