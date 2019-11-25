The American Music Awards saw all manner of dresses take to the red carpet. The obligatory feathers and sequins made an appearance along with '80s power shoulders and badass suits. But one style kept popping up again and again on some of the music industry's biggest stars. Take a look at Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Camila Cabello and you'll quickly see that thigh-high slits were the biggest AMAs 2019 trend.

Swift rocked up to the awards ceremony in a sequinned olive green look by British designer Julien Macdonald. The split detail in her dress was a graphic one; perfect for showing off the thigh-high boots worn underneath. Cabello, meanwhile, chose a fairytale version of the trend, opting for a dreamy tulle Oscar de la Renta gown.

Lipa's look was one of the stand-out ensembles of the night. Her hot pink satin Miu Miu gown was accessorised with a huge velvet bow at the top of its thigh-high slit. Last but certainly not least, country music star Carrie Underwood arrived in a dramatic sequinned concoction — complete with a matching purple cape. Meanwhile on-stage Lizzo performed in a frothy pink gown, complete with thigh-high slit.

Although their gowns likely cost thousands, you can easily get the look for less. Here's a few high street options to see you through the festive season and beyond.