If you're a dog owner, August 10, 2018 is likely your dog's favorite day of the year — it's National Spoil Your Dog Day, a holiday devoted to, well, exactly what it says it is. The holiday was created to give dog owners and excuse and a nudge to give their pup a little extra attention. So to celebrate, you'll want to know about some easy ways to spoil your dog on National Spoil Your Dog Day. Many of us spoil our dogs in different ways on the regular, but this holiday is about stepping things up a notch. The holiday is about making Aug. 10 a day that revolves completely around your dog.

So put your pup first and think about what you can do for them. Plan out a day for your pup that ensures they're living their best life. Whether it's a special grooming feature, an extra hour at the dog park, or a home cooked meal, you're going to want to plan something ahead of time so that you can make the most out of the day. Here, I've put together a list of ideas that I'm considering for my own pup, so you know they're dog mom tested and approved. But remember, you don't have to spend money to spoil your dog. Simply taking the time to give your pup an opportunity to exercise as much as they like and be near you as much as they like will register as luxurious to them.

Get Your Dog A Proper Bed Casper If your dog has to ring himself into a donut just to get into his bed, or his bed smells likes like a pile of socks, it's time to upgrade. The Casper dog bed is made with the same engineering as the Casper human bed, so if you're all about that luxe mattress life, share it with your dog. Casper Dog Bed, $125.00, Casper

Book Your Pup A Spa Day fetchclub on Instagram Dog spas are popping up all around the country. Check your local guide to see if there's one near you. Certain spas like Fetch Club offer massages and aromatherapy, in addition to many other services that you'll wish you could sign up for, too.

Go All Out On Grooming Giphy If you typically groom your dog at home, over the kitchen sink with a pair of craft scissors, (yes, I'm talking about myself) go all out and get your dog a proper grooming. Opt for all of the extras like ear cleaning, nail clipping, coat conditioning and teeth cleaning. While your pup might not actually enjoy the experience of getting groomed, they'll love the feeling of being clipped and untangled, especially in this summer heat.

Treat Your Dog To A Baked Treat Giphy There are tons of bakeries all over the country that specialize in artisanal dog treats. You can get your pup a treat that looks so good you'll want to eat it. If your dog has never been to a dog-friendly bakery, this will be an extra-special experience. Not to mention, you'll have an opportunity to interact with tons of other dogs, too.

Go On A Trip Giphy Keep a look out for dog-friendly hotels. The trend is rising and some of your favorite hotels now happily host your furry friends on vacations. Most Kimpton Hotels offer dog friendly rooms and services and now the W Bellevue in WA is dog friendly, too!

Have A Dog Friendly Day Giphy Using Yelp, check out all of the local businesses around you that are dog-friendly and pay them a visit. Changes are there's a bar, an ice cream parlor, an outdoor restaurant, or even a shopping center that's dog friendly. Let your dog enjoy a day where they're allowed to be wherever you are.

Host A Doggie Party Giphy If you've got friends with dogs, host your own doggy party. Push the furniture out of the way and make some room in your home to entertain your friends and their pups. If your home isn't large enough to accommodate a crew of pups, pick a local dog park, invite some some friends and share a few snacks.

Cook Your Dog A Feast Giphy If your dog is typically on canned or dried food, they'll go wild for an opportunity to get a home cooked meal they don't have to steal off the table. Cook your dog some chicken and sweet potatoes. You an add some spinach and wild rice to bulk up the meal if needed. Even adding some warmed up chicken broth to their every day meal will make it feel more special and delicious.