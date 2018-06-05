If you're about that #roséallday lifestyle, you're going to want to know about 90+ Cellars Rosé On The Water cruise, because that's literally its motto. Just in time for National Rosé Day on June 9, 90+ Cellars is hosting their sixth annual Rosé cruise in three different major cities on different dates throughout June and July. So, even if you don't live in one of the cities, there's a good chance you're close enough to take a trip to one of them. And trust me, from the looks of the lineup, it's worth it!

What is a rosé cruise, you ask? To that, I respond: What isn't a rosé cruise? It's all the things people love to do in the summer happening at the same time in one place. On a boat. In other words, a rosé cruise is everything summer dreams are made of, quite literally, if you ask me.

Picture this: a three-hour smooth boat ride around either NYC, Boston, or Chicago, drinking Lot 33 Rosé, Lot 132 Reserve Provence Rosé, Sparkling Rosé, and/or Lila canned Rosé, eating small bites, and hanging out with a group of friendly fellow rosé fans who are all wearing different shades of millennial pink. No, that's not a dream, that's a real cruise that you can sign up for, as long as you're 21 and over. If you didn't know how you were going to celebrate National Rosé Day, or your year-round love of the pink wine, now you know.

Tickets for the cruise are only around $85 (and you can get them on Eventbrite with only a small processing fee), and when you think about how much money you'd rack up at the bar on any ol' Saturday, drinking rosé and eating small bites for three hours, it's a pretty good deal. Especially since you get a city boat ride and some new friends out of that ticket price, too.

Here's the full line up of cruises, cruise dates, and cruise locations. Get your tickets soon before they sell out, and give yourself some time to plan the perfectly monochrome, head-to-toe pink ensemble.

Boston 90 + Cellars Enjoy an afternoon out on Boston Harbor, Saturday, June 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Boston World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210. The boat that you'll be getting onboard is the M/V Provincetown II, and it boards from Commonwealth Pier/World Trade Center side (NOTE: this is a new boat and location). The cruise will embark rain or shine! Tickets are $85 and nonrefundable. Don't forget to bring your government issued driver's license or ID.

New York 90 + Cellars Enjoy a sunset evening on the Hudson River! Cruise around NYC as the sky changes colors to match the drink in your glass. Thursday, July 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., at Chelsea Piers, Pier 61, New York, NY, 10011. The boat you'll be riding is The Spirit of New York, and it departs from Chelsea Piers, Pier 61 at 23rd St. & 12th Ave. (NOTE: this is a new boat and location). The cruise will embark rain or shine! Tickets are $90 and nonrefundable. Don't forget to bring your government issued driver's license or ID.