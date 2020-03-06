Zoë Kravitz is a different kind of style icon. She's one of the few Hollywood elite who can dress in ladylike pearls and a couture gown one day, and an edgy leather jacket and vintage tee the next, and look equally stylish in both. Who else can get married in bike shorts and singlehandedly usher in a new bridal trend? What’s more, her effortless, cool-girl vibe extends to the characters she plays on-screen. Whether it’s Bonnie Carlson from HBO’s Big Little Lies or her Robyn Brooks on Hulu’s High Fidelity, the fashion always aligns with Kravitz's one-of-a-kind style aesthetic.

While both characters have covetable wardrobes, there's something about the retro-inspired pieces on High Fidelity that feel so relatable and attainable. In fact, most of the shirts that Kravitz wears throughout the show were thrifted care of the costume designer Sarah Laux.

There was a yellow plaid jumper, layered over a babydoll tee and combat boots; an oversized Bob Marley top with spandex shorts and ankle booties; and a high-waisted mom jeans and Hawaiian shirt look, complete with Gucci loafers and a scrunchie. In short, it's what every woman with an eye on style wishes she could wear if she would just take the leap of faith. Inspired by Kravitz's character Robyn, you'll want to pull out your thrifted shirts, biker shorts and combat boots next season. Tumultuous love life, thankfully, not included.

Ahead, find the best looks from the first season on High Fidelity and how to shop the style for yourself, right now.