99 Dope Gifts On Amazon Prime That Have A Cult-Following

If you've ever needed to find a gift for someone, you probably also know what it's like to wait until the last minute to do it. If that sounds like you, there are a few options: you could spend hours scouring the mall. Or trying to take up knitting. Or try to determine whether or not your mere presence is a present (it is, but like — you can do better). Or you could take a look at these 100 dope gifts on Amazon Prime.

The products on this list have been selected from among thousands of other products because they have bonafide cult-followings. They're the types of products that are so clever, so fascinating, or so useful, that they've inspired leagues of devotees.

There's an ancestry DNA kit that helps you discover just where in the world your family came from. There's a set of stainless steel grilling tools for your favorite grill master. There's a fitness tracker that does everything a fitness tracker is supposed to do — and does it without breaking the bank.

And if you're a procrastinator, you're in luck — each one of these products can be found on Amazon Prime, so two-day shipping is guaranteed.

3 A Plush Heating Pad That Wraps Around Your Shoulders Sunbeam Micromink Heating Wrap $49 Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large heating pad is contoured, so you can wrap it around and soothe your neck, shoulders, and back with heated relief. Made with material that's cozy and soft, the wrap features two weighted magnets that clasp together in the front so that the wrap doesn't slip down your shoulders. An automatic shut-off feature activates after two hours, so you don't have to worry about falling asleep with the wrap on.

4 A Starter Kit For Growing Four Bonsai Trees Planter's Choice Bonsai Starter Kit $20 Amazon See On Amazon Grow beautifully miniature trees with this bonsai starter kit. The kit comes with organic seeds to grow four kinds: a Rocky Mountain bristlecone pine, a black poui, a Norway spruce, and a flame tree — all of which can be grown either indoors or outdoors. The kit also includes four growing pots, soil discs, plant markers, plant clippers, and an instruction guide to help you get started.

5 This Keychain That's Also A Seven-In-One Multi-Tool Gerber Keychain Tool $7 Amazon See On Amazon Make small repairs no matter where you are with the help of this keychain tool. The small tool features a pry bar, a small flathead driver, a medium flathead driver, a wire stripper, a Phillips screwdriver, and a bottle opener (which is sure to come in handy at parties). The tool is made with durable stainless steel, and features a titanium nitride coating, so it'll last for years.

6 An Ancestry DNA Kit So You Can Find Out More About Your History 23andMe DNA Test $69 Amazon See On Amazon Discovering your ancestral roots has never been easier, thanks to 23andMe. All you have to do is spit into a tube and send the sample back to 23andMe: Within six to eight weeks, you'll receive a breakdown of your ancestry down to the 0.1 percent. The program covers 150 geographical regions as well as "haplogroups" — specific groups of related individuals going back thousands of years. You can even opt into the DNA relative finder program to reunite with long-lost cousins.

7 This Heated Seat Massager For A Relaxing Commute Five Star Heated Seat Massager $45 Amazon See On Amazon Sit back and relax with this heated seat massager: It features 10 vibrating motors to soothe the neck, shoulders, back, and thighs. Heat options, massaging modes, and massaging speeds can all be adjusted with a remote control. The seat cushion fits onto recliners, office chairs, and even your car seat for a cozy commute. (Yep, a car adapter is included.)

8 This Salad Shooter That Chops Your Ingredients For You Presto Salad Shooter $30 Amazon See On Amazon Why chop up salad ingredients when you can simply shoot them out of this kitchen gadget directly into the bowl? Just stick your carrots, lettuce, or radishes into the funnel of this electric salad shooter and it'll churn out perfectly sliced or shredded veggies in no time. It can also be used to chop nuts, shred cheese for pizza, or make hash browns. There are two cone attachments: one for slicing and one for shredding. The obvious bonus? It's incredibly fun to use.

9 A Felt Board For Inspiring Messages Felt Like Sharing Felt Letter Board $24 Amazon See On Amazon Leave love notes for your partner or just motivate yourself with inspirational quotes with this felt letter board. With over 300 characters, you'll have all the letters you need to express your sentiments. The board is outfitted with a sawtooth hanger, so it's easy to hang on the wall of bedrooms, kitchens, or even bathrooms. Choose from 16 colors like sea foam green, coral, or traditional gray.

10 An Aromatherapy Mist That'll Energize You All Day Long ASUTRA Revitalizing Aromatherapy Mist $15 Amazon See On Amazon This aromatherapy mist will give you just the balanced energy you need to get through a hectic day. The blend is made with two key essential oils: juniper, which detoxifies and promotes inner balance, and tea tree, a revitalizing oil that boosts the immune system and encourages a sense of well-being. Made with a base of aloe vera and jojoba oil, the mist can be used as an air freshener, or spritzed directly onto the skin or linens.

11 This At-Home Ice Cream And Frozen Yogurt Maker Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker $42 Amazon See On Amazon Whip up a batch of ice cream in just 20 minutes with this frozen yogurt and ice cream maker, then let it freeze for 16 to 24 hours — and you'll have a deliciously sweet treat just in time for dessert. The double-insulated walls are filled with a cooling liquid that eliminates the need for ice, and an ingredient spout makes it easy to add nuts, chocolate chips, or mini marshmallows without interrupting the freezing process. Rocky road, anyone?

12 These Microfiber Slippers That Double As Mini Floor Mops EVRIHOLDER Genie Microfiber Slippers $12 Amazon See On Amazon These microfiber slippers are pretty genius, and perfect for anyone who loathes going to the effort of cleaning the floors. Microfiber mops are attached to the soles of the shoes, so they clean your floors as you shuffle to the kitchen to get your cup of morning coffee. Attached with Velcro, the mops can be removed and machine-washed. The slippers are safe to wear on all kinds of floors, including wood, tile, vinyl, and linoleum.

13 A Microfiber Towel That Dries Hair Fast Aquis Microfiber Hair Towel $21 Amazon See On Amazon This microfiber hair towel is heads above cotton towels. It's super-absorbent, soaking up excess water from your hair and majorly cutting down on the time it takes to style in the morning. It's also better for your hair — the smoother fibers cut down on frizz and won't damage delicate tresses.

14 A Dish Drainer That Fits Right Into Your Sink Neat-O Dish Drainer $20 Amazon See On Amazon This dish drainer is perfect for anyone squeezed for kitchen counter space. Made with chrome-plated steel, the drainer features rubber-coated handles that grip onto the sides of any sink, providing space for your dishes to dry in the sink, so you can use your counter for other things — like chopping veggies. And if you need to use your sink to rinse fruit or drain pasta? No problem — you can still use the drainer on the counter thanks to its rubber legs.

15 An Instant Camera For Instant Photos You Can Actually Hold In Your Hand Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 $56 Amazon See On Amazon Smartphone cameras are getting better by the year, but nothing replaces the satisfaction of using an instant camera. (Ah, the old-fashioned pleasures of holding a physical photo in your hand.) This Instax Mini features a macro lens that takes great close-ups, as well as an automatic exposure measurement — so you get great pictures every time. Choose from fun colors like ice blue, apple green, and flamingo pink.

16 This Set of Stainless Steel Grilling Tools Cuisinart Stainless Steel Grill Set (14 Pieces) $29 Amazon See On Amazon Summertime grill masters will swoon over this stainless steel grill set. With grill tongs, a silicone basting brush, four pairs of corn holders, a cleaning brush with heat-resistant silicone bristles, and an extra brush head, it pretty much covers all the bases. And lest I forget the all-important spatula: it's extra-wide to make flipping burgers easy, and it's also outfitted with a built-in bottle opener and a serrated edge for cutting. All tools feature 12-inch long handles to keep hands safe from flames.

17 A Fitness Tracker That'll Help You Keep New Year's Resolutions LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $30 Amazon See On Amazon A great gift for anyone looking to reach fitness goals in the new year, this fitness tracker monitors steps, distance, sleep quality, and heart rate. You can also connect the tracker to GPS on your phone to display stats like running pace and distance. The tracker even allows you to receive calls, texts, and push notifications, so you never have to be disconnected — even in the midst of marathon training.

18 An Adjustable Measuring Cup That Squeegees Out All The Ingredients OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 Amazon See On Amazon Get just the right amount of flour, sugar, or milk with this adjustable measuring cup. A silicone disc inside the cup can be moved up and down, adjusting the capacity from 1/8 of a cup to 2 cups. The disc also doubles as a squeegee, scraping away the last bits of your ingredients so they all make it into the mixing bowl. A smooth body and turning knob make it easy to measure stickier ingredients like honey and peanut butter, and it's dishwasher-safe.

19 This Ab Roller Wheel That Strengthens Your Core And So Much More Valeo Ab Roller Wheel $16 Amazon See On Amazon This ab roller wheel does so much more than strengthen your core (although it does that, too) — it also works out the shoulders, arms, and back. A great addition to home gyms, the wheels feature textured treads for optimal control on the floor, and rubberized handles to ensure an easy, non-slip grip.

20 A Color-Blocked Toaster With Cool-Touch Walls Hamilton Beach Cool Wall Toaster $18 Amazon See On Amazon Keep breakfast sleek with this chrome toaster that has a pop of maroon. Adjustable settings let you choose the doneness of your toast, and the slots are extra-wide to accommodate bagels. Cool-touch walls mean your hands are safe from burns, even if they graze the toaster while it's doing its thing.

21 A Blow-Dry Spray That Cuts Down On Styling Time Kenra Platinum Blow Dry Spray $20 Amazon See On Amazon Know someone who's not a morning person, but still drags herself up at the break of dawn to do their hair? This blow dry spray will be their new best friend. It decreases drying time by up to 50 percent, leaving extra minutes to hit the snooze button. The lightweight formula also works to smooth and soften hair, while protecting it from heat-styling damage.

22 This KitchenAid Hand Blender KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender $42 Amazon See On Amazon Committed cooks swear by KitchenAid blenders, and this three-speed hand blender is no exception. This easy-on-the-wallet blender comes with two blades: a fixed S-blade for smoothies, milkshakes, and soups, and a whisk for omelets, vinaigrettes, and cake batter. There's even a chopper attachment that allows you to chop up nuts and cheese directly into an included chopping bowl.

23 This Travel Mug That's A Step Above The Rest YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Mug $30 Amazon See On Amazon You might know that YETI makes legendary coolers, but did you know they also have knack for legendary travel mugs? The vacuum-insulated YETI Rambler features double stainless steel walls that keep your drink hot — or cold — all day long. The lid uses magnets so you can easily access your drink without fear of spills, and the coating helps resist beverage sweating. The dishwasher-safe, BPA-free mug comes in 15 different colors.

25 This Storage System That Keeps Herbs Fresh Prepworks Herb Keeper $18 Amazon See On Amazon This herb keeper is a clever way to keep fresh herbs, well, fresh. Just fill the bottom of the container with a little water and place your herbs in the internal basket. When you lower the lid, the basket will descend so that the stems of the herbs rest in the water, where they'll remain well-hydrated until you're ready to use them again. A silicone seal on the lid creates an air-tight space to help your herbs resist oxidation.

26 A Rose Water Toner For Pampered Skin Teddie Organics Rose Water $18 Amazon See On Amazon Refresh, hydrate, calm, balance, and brighten skin with this rose water toner. Rose water is packed with antioxidants that help reduce irritation, prevent breakouts, and protect the skin from environmental damage. (Plus, let's be real — who doesn't want to put roses on their skin?) The delicately-scented rose water is 100 percent natural and organic.

27 A Kit So You Can Grow Your Own Avocados AvoSeedo Avocado Growing Kit $11 Amazon See On Amazon For die-hard avocado aficionados, this avocado growing kit is a dream come true. Simply place an avocado pit in the AvoSeedo to begin the growth process. Within three to six weeks, the pit will crack open and begin to germinate. When the plant reaches 20 centimeters, you can transfer it to a planter where it'll begin sprouting everyone's favorite toast topper.. And since avocados aren't exactly cheap, this gift will be a big money-saver in the long run.

28 A Heated Mat To Warm Up Freezing Toes Cozy Foot Warming Mat $46 Amazon See On Amazon Know someone who's always got cold feet? They're going to love this foot warming mat. It plugs into any standard outlet and gives off both radiant and direct heat to gently warm up chilly toes. Made from heavy-duty rubber, the mat is waterproof and safe to use even if you're wearing sturdy work or snow boots: In other words, you can warm up your feet in between shoveling the driveway and shoveling the sidewalk, and you don't even have to take off your boots.

29 A Water-Filtering Straw For Hydrating In The Great Outdoors Sawyer Products Water Filtration Straw $17 Amazon See On Amazon This water filtration straw is the ideal gift for the dedicated camper or survivalist. Just fill your cup or bottle with water from any lake, river, or stream, stick in the straw, and sip. The built-in filtration system will remove 99.99 percent of all bacteria and microbes. (And technically, you can just stick the straw directly in whatever body of water you're drinking from if you don't feel like hauling a bottle around.) The straw weighs in at 2 ounces, so it won't weigh down your backpack.

30 These Shoelaces You Don't Even Have To Tie Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 Amazon See On Amazon Shopping for a runner? (Or just someone who can't be bothered to tie their shoelaces?) Check out these no-tie shoelaces. They fit onto any pair of sneakers and allow you to slip on your shoes without making that perfect knot, and they're guaranteed to stay tied no matter how far that jog takes you. A drawstring closure lets you adjust the fit perfectly, and the added compression even helps reduce pain on pressure points.

31 This Satisfying Peel-Off Mask That Purifies Your Pores AsaVea Charcoal Peeling Mask $15 Amazon See On Amazon Beauty mavens love this charcoal peeling mask for its beauty benefits, but they also love it because it's oddly satisfying to peel off after it's dried. The activated charcoal in this mask acts as a magnet that draws impurities out from pores, leaving you with a noticeably smoother, brighter complexion. The addition of polypeptide collagen hydrates the skin, so you won't be left with any dryness.

32 This Deluxe Chenille Bath Mat Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat $14 Amazon See On Amazon This plush bath mat will cradle your feet in luxury when you step out of the shower. Made with soft, high-pile chenille, the mat is super-absorbent — but dries quickly. Strong rubber backing ensures the mat won't slip around on tile or linoleum, and unlike PVC-backed bath mats, you can actually put this in the dryer. It's available in 13 different colors.

33 A Rotating Oven That Cooks Frozen Foods Presto Pizzazz Rotating Oven $43 Amazon See On Amazon Skip the microwave and use this rotating oven to heat up frozen foods instead — and keep it crispy AF. The tray rotates continuously, and top and bottom heating elements ensure food gets cooked or warmed up evenly. The compact oven fits right on your countertop, and the non-stick trays make for easy clean-up.

34 A Teeth-Whitening Kit With Professional Results AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit $46 Amazon See On Amazon This at-home teeth whitening kit will brighten up pearly whites in no time flat — without having to spend big bucks at the dentist. Just inject the tray with the whitening gel, attach the LED light (it helps speed up the process), and place in your mouth for 30 minutes. This reviewer swears by the results, writing "... my teeth were noticeably whiter after the 3rd use, and have continued to get whiter with every use since then. This is the only whitening product that has worked for me..." The best part? The AuraGlow system won't cause tooth sensitivity like many whiteners.

35 This Super Lightweight And Versatile Vacuum Eureka 3-In-1 Stick Vacuum $30 Amazon See On Amazon Gifting vacuums gets a bad rap, but I guarantee the clean freak in your life will love this one. With a slim profile and weighing in at only 4 pounds, this stick vacuum is so much easier to maneuver than standard vacuums. It's also extremely versatile, transforming from a stick vacuum to a hand vacuum to a stair vacuum. The vacuum features swivel steering and comes with a detachable crevice tool for hard-to-reach spots.

36 These Claws That Shred Barbecued Meat Cave Tools Shredder Claws $12 Amazon See On Amazon These shredder claws make shredding pork, beef, or chicken for barbecue a cinch. The claws are also great for transferring hot foods or holding bigger items — like watermelon or turkey — in place while you slice. The claws are top-shelf dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, too.

37 A Therapy Lamp To Cheer Up Dark Winter Days Nature Bright Light Therapy Lamp $70 Amazon See On Amazon Getting through the dark days of winter can be a drag (Sunset well before dinner? Really?), but this light therapy lamp can help. Replicating summertime sunlight, the lamp can help boost your mood and balance your circadian rhythm so you get a good night's sleep. A built-in timer ensures you're getting a full session — set it for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes, and you'll be feeling like your best self in no time.

38 This Acupressure Mat That's Cheaper Than Acupuncture Spoonk Acupressure Mat $40 Amazon See On Amazon This acupressure mat is about half the price of one acupuncture session, so it's a big money-saver in the long run. With 6,200 (!) stimulation points, it works to improve circulation, soothe sore muscles, relax the mind, and encourage a restful night of sleep. And reviewers swear by the effects: "The sensation of laying on this mat is different from anything I have experienced. It almost makes you feel weightless in the area of your body that is on top of it. It provides immediate relief and is so relaxing that I fell asleep on it the first time I used it."

39 A Combo Hair Dryer And Volumizer For Luscious Locks Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $55 Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to visit a blow-dry bar to get voluminous tresses — you can just use this combination hair dryer and volumizer. The rounded edges of the dryer help create body, while ionic technology ensures smoothness and shine. And unlike most heat tools, it's safe to use close to the scalp, so you can get serious lift starting at the roots.

40 This Mascara That Uses Fibers To Give Your Lashes Major Oomph Simply Naked Beauty Fiber Lash Mascara $20 Amazon See On Amazon This fiber lash mascara just might bring the quest for longer, fuller lashes to an end. It's a three-step system: begin with the base coat to nourish and condition lashes, then apply the fiber gel to boost thickness and length. Last but not least, top it off with a jet black coat mascara. And since it's waterproof and smudge-proof, the mascara will stay put even through the sappiest movies.

41 This Seven-In-One Kitchen Appliance That Makes Cooking A Breeze Instant Pot $91 Amazon See On Amazon If ever a kitchen gadget had a cult following, it's the Instant Pot — and for good reason. The multi-cooker essentially takes the mystery out of cooking, allowing you to whip up delicious recipes with just the touch of a button. And it performs a dizzying array of functions, acting as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté device, warmer, and yogurt maker. It's perfect for those of us who aren't exactly whizzes in the kitchen — or simply anyone who doesn't have enough time.

42 A Power Bank That Charges Your Phone On-The-Go EC Technology Portable Power Bank $33 Amazon See On Amazon This portable power bank is for your friend who's always panicking because she ran out of phone battery. When the power bank is fully charged, it can provide up to five full charges to your device. Compatible with most smartphones and tablets, the power bank features three USB ports, so you can charge up to three devices at once.

43 This Organizing Rack To Keep All Your Pans In Order YouCopia Bakeware Rack $18 Amazon See On Amazon This bakeware rack keeps pans, trays, platters, and cutting boards organized and within easy reach (so you don't have to shuffle through all your pans to get to that cookie sheet at the bottom of the stack). The seven dividers can be adjusted so that thicker items have more space, and the coated steel wires won't scratch up delicate surfaces.

45 This Complete Set of Carbon Steel Kitchen Knives Chef Essential Knife Set (6 Pieces) $25 Amazon See On Amazon This knife set can make anyone a ninja in the kitchen. With a paring knife, a utility knife, a bread knife, a chef knife, a slicing knife, and a Santoku knife, the set ensures you always have the right blade at hand. The knives feature ergonomic, non-slip handles and high-carbon steel blades that resist rust and corrosion. Sheaths keep the knives safe when they're not in use, and they can be sharpened with any standard knife sharpener.

46 A Toilet Stool That Folds Up Flat For Easy Storage Squat N Go Foldable Toilet Stool $20 Amazon See On Amazon By now, you probably know that a toilet stool can facilitate more efficient bathroom trips, but if you don't necessarily want your guests thinking about your bathroom habits — you can opt for this foldable toilet stool. When not in use, the 7-inch high stool folds up flat so you can store it out of sight and out of mind.

47 An Exercise Ball That Builds Core Strength Live Infinitely Exercise Ball $27 Amazon See On Amazon An exercise ball is a must for anyone looking to add a core-strengthening challenge to their workout routine. Made with BPA- and latex-free PVC, this exercise ball can withstand up to 2,200 pounds of weight and pressure. The ball is available in seven different sizes — check out the chart to determine the right size for you, based on height considerations. There's even an option for a desk ball to replace your regular desk chair — if you're looking to work out while you work.

48 This WiFi Controlled Sous Vide Cooker Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker $129 Amazon See On Amazon Make Julia Child proud with this sous vide cooker. In case you're not familiar with this French cooking method, the sous vide process involves immersing meat, fish, or vegetables in hot water to cook low and slow — a technique that keeps food moist, tender, and flavorful. And this sous vide cooker takes the method into the 21st century — it's WiFi enabled, so you can actually monitor and control your cooking with your smartphone.

49 This Game That Encourages Impolite Behavior Smart Ass $15 Amazon See On Amazon This game encourages even your nicest friends to be smart — well, you know. Shout out the answers to a variety of questions — even when it's not your turn. (In fact, you're more likely to win by rudely answering when it's not your turn.) The fast-paced dice and cards game can be played with two to six players.

50 A Set Of Pastel Tweezers To Take Your Brow Game To The Next Level Purebello Tweezer Set (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon I would buy this tweezer set simply because I'm a fan of all those pretty sherbet colors. Of course, the set is pretty useful as well, coming with four tweezers with different tips: a flat tip, a pointed tip, a slanted tip, and an extremely slanted tip. Use them to get your eyebrows just right, or for the stray splinter that ends up in your thumb.

51 A Zany-Looking Massager That Provides Trigger Point Therapy Body Back Buddy Massage Tool $30 Amazon See On Amazon This S-shaped back massager is designed so you can target hard-to-reach places, like the back of your neck, your lower back, your shoulders, hamstrings, and feet. 11 knobs target pressure points, helping to more effectively work out knots and kinks: Weighing in at just over 1 pound, the massage tool is lightweight, but three times stronger than cylinder-style massagers.

52 A Roku To Stream Shows Directly To Your TV Roku Express $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you've got someone on your list who loves TV but hates paying for cable, get them up to speed with the help of a Roku Express. The device connects to the TV with an HDMI cable and hooks you up to the internet, where you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes on both free and paid channels.

53 This K-Beauty Rice Water Facial Cleanser The Face Shop Rice Water Cleansing Foam $16 Amazon See On Amazon The Korean beauty regimen has reached certifiable cult status, with many devotees performing up to 14 steps in their nightly getting-ready-for-bed routine. If you want to dip your toe into K-beauty products, this rice water cleansing foam is a good place to start. The cleanser is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like ceramides and vitamins A, B, and E. Ideal for dry skin, the cleanser will purify, hydrate, and brighten your complexion.

54 This Tablet Stand For Hands-Free Viewing Lamicall Tablet Stand $16 Amazon See On Amazon The portability of a tablet is great, but holding it upright with your hands so you can view the screen is a big drawback. This tablet stand solves that problem. With rubber-cushioned hooks that hold your tablet in place, the stand is fully adjustable so you can view the screen from any angle. It supports both horizontal and vertical viewing, and even works with smaller devices, like smartphones.

56 This Breakfast Sandwich Maker For A Delicious At-Home Brunch Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $36 Amazon See On Amazon A breakfast sandwich is undeniably the best kind of breakfast there is — at least in my opinion. Now you can make them at home with this breakfast sandwich maker. Crack an egg directly into the maker, add bread and some bacon, sausage, cheese, or veggies, and lower the lid. In five minutes, you'll have a perfectly toasted, savory fried egg sandwich. The maker makes up to two sandwiches at a time.

57 These Exfoliating Masks That'll Give You Softer Feet Tomiya Foot Peel Mask (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Bid farewell to rough, calloused feet with these foot peel masks. Made with a blend of aloe, tea oil, and milk extract — the masks work to deeply exfoliate dead skin cells over time. Apply the masks to your feet and let soak for 60 to 90 minutes to begin the peeling process. Within one week, the tough outer layers of skin will begin to slough off, leaving you with smoother, softer feet.

59 A Folding Board For Perfectly Folded Laundry Box Legend Laundry Folding Board $20 Amazon See On Amazon The Neatnik in your life is going to majorly dig this shirt-folding board. The four panels guide you as you expertly fold T-shirts, pants, and shorts into perfectly precise squares. In just four easy steps, your pile of laundry will be transformed into a stack of clothing worthy of a mall display.

60 These Arch-Support Insoles That Relieve Foot Pain Physix Gear Arch Support Insoles $39 Amazon See On Amazon A good pair of insoles can make a world of difference for anyone suffering from chronic foot pain. These insoles feature a heel cup and semi-rigid arch support to help absorb shock and relieve aching and muscle fatigue in the feet, knees, and lower back. They're ideal for anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet, or for those who struggle with flat feet or plantar fasciitis.

61 This Flexible Phone Tripod With A Bluetooth Remote KobraTech Cell Phone Tripod $18 Amazon See On Amazon Take videos or FaceTime with ease using this cell phone tripod. The tripod clips to any size phone and features flexible legs that can stand upright or wrap around rounded surfaces like railings and tree branches. A Bluetooth remote allows you to take photos from up to 30 feet away.

62 This Bluetooth Adapter So You Can Listen To Your Favorite Playlist While You Drive TaoTronics Bluetooth Audio Adapter $15 Amazon See On Amazon Plug this Bluetooth receiver into your car's adapter, line up your favorite playlist, and enjoy music as it comes straight out of your car speakers. It works for up to 10 hours on one charge, and also has a built-in microphone so you can make hands-free phone calls.

65 This Strap To Help You Stretch Out Your Muscles OPTP Stretch Out Strap $16 Amazon See On Amazon Increase flexibility and warm up muscles before working out with this stretch out strap. The nylon strap is over 6 feet long, outfitted with 10 individual loops to help you perform deep stretches without assistance. An included manual has instructions for thirty different positions, so you can stretch out effectively and in the safest way possible.

66 A Salad Spinner So You Never Have To Eat Soggy Lettuce Again OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $28 Amazon See On Amazon A salad spinner seems like one of those gimmicky kitchen products, but once you actually use one — you realize what a difference it makes to have a clean crisp romaine in that Caesar. (It also eliminates the wasteful use of paper towels in attempts to dry lettuce.) This salad spinner features a clear bowl with a removable basket (that doubles as a colander), and a patented pump mechanism and brake button.

67 This Vitamin C Serum For Noticeably Brighter Skin InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum (2 Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon You might be in the habit of reaching for vitamin C when you feel a cold coming on, but it turns out that it's also great for your skin. This vitamin C serum works to brighten the complexion, encourage collagen protection, and protect the skin from harmful UV rays. The cruelty-free serum is also formulated with ferulic acid — which protects the skin — as well as hyaluronic acid and sea buckthorn oil, both of which work to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier.

68 This Deliciously-Scented Hemp Seed Lotion For Intensely Hydrated Skin Hempz Herbal Body Moisturizer $12 Amazon See On Amazon Enriched with pure hemp seed oil, this lotion provides instant and long-lasting hydration to dry skin. Shea butter adds an extra dose of moisture, while ginseng offers soothing benefits, and vitamins A, C, and E work to protect the skin from environmental damage. Plus, it smells delicious — the floral and banana scent is enough to transport you to a tropical Caribbean island.

69 This Muscle Roller Stick To Loosen Up Tight Muscles IDSON Muscle Roller Stick $11 Amazon See On Amazon With nine independent rollers, this muscle roller stick is an effective way to loosen up muscles before a workout, or to work out knots caused by tension, stress, or over-exertion. The stick is made with durable industrial-strength materials, so it can take beating after beating — and still last for years.

70 A Set of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls For The Serious Baker Bellemain Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (4 Bowls) $29 Amazon See On Amazon Show your loved one just how much you appreciate their baking with these stainless steel mixing bowls. The set comes with four bowls, ranging in size from 1 to 5 quarts. Volume measurements are etched on the interior, so you don't have to bother with measuring out cup after cup of flour. Each bowl is accompanied with a tight-fitting silicone lid, so you can let your cookie dough chill in the refrigerator before rolling out.

71 This Self-Tanning Liquid For A Just-Got-Back-From-Vacation Glow Fake Bake Self-Tanning Solution $16 Amazon See On Amazon Maybe you can't give the gift of a seven-day trip to Hawaii, but you can give the gift of looking like you just got back from Hawaii with this self-tanning solution. The non-sticky solution is made with naturally-derived tanning agents that give your skin a golden glow (ahem — not an orange glow) in just four to six hours. Plus, it's got a light tropical scent reminiscent of balmy Oahu nights.

72 These Gloves That Protect Your Hands While You Chop NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $11 Amazon See On Amazon Slice, chop, grate, peel, and carve without fear, thanks to these cut-resistant gloves. They're four times stronger than leather, but ultra-thin — so you don't have to worry about them getting in the way while you chop. And they're not just for chefs — the gloves also come in handy for anyone who's taken up woodworking or carpentry as a hobby.

73 This Gadget That Chops Your Veggies For You Chef'n Food Chopper $19 Amazon See On Amazon Chopping up veggies for salsa, pesto, and guacamole is a time-consuming process, but this food chopper speeds it up. Just put your veggies in the container, lock the lid, then pull the cord to spin the chopping blades — and they'll be effortlessly chopped within seconds. You can use it to chop meat, nuts, and herbs too.

74 A Natural Nail Polish Remover That's Actually Good For Your Nails Karma Organic Nail Polish Remover $12 Amazon See On Amazon This organic nail polish remover is a natural alternative to traditional chemical-based ones. The acetone- and alcohol-free remover is made with lavender and soybean oil, and is just as effective at removing stubborn polish. Plus, it actually moisturizes your nails (instead of drying them out), so you're less likely to experience chipping and peeling.

75 A Chic Wallet That Protects You From Identity Theft Zoppen RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet $12 Amazon See On Amazon Fend off electronic pickpockets with this RFID-blocking passport wallet. Made from vegan leather, the wallet prevents identity theft — and has space for your passport, boarding pass, cash, cards, and coins. There's even a holder for your pen and keys. Choose from 34 colors like paradise blue, forest green, and burgundy.

76 A Natural Eye Cream Made From Rosehips And Hibiscus LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream $20 Amazon See On Amazon If your eyes are feeling dry in the winter months but you have sensitive skin, try out this natural eye cream. The vegan, cruelty-free formula contains eye-revitalizing ingredients like vitamins C, E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract. Smooth on some of this nourishing cream in the morning, or at night to brighten and hydrate the eyes.

77 This Compression Eye Mask That Helps Relieve Pain IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask $11 Amazon See On Amazon This compression eye mask has so many uses: it can be used to help relieve pain caused by headaches and migraines, it can be used to soothe tired eyes and bring down puffiness, and it completely blocks out light. You can use it to catch a few zzz's wherever you are. The padded pillow mask conforms to your face, and can even be stored in the freezer for cooling relief.

78 A Makeup Setting Spray For A Look That Doesn't Budge Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray $12 Amazon See On Amazon This makeup setting spray is like hairspray for your face — it locks your foundation, eye makeup, and blush in place so it won't budge until you're ready to take it off. Made with green tea, white tea, and rooibos — the spray has anti-inflammatory properties that hydrate the skin and keep it irritation-free. The fine mist is fast-setting and non-sticky, too.

79 This Salt Lamp That Promotes A Sense Of Well-Being Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp $22 Amazon See On Amazon Conjure a sense of peace in your bedroom or living room with this salt lamp. Mined from the Himalayan mountains, these salt crystals releases negative ions when heated, helping to purify the air and promote feelings of well-being. The salt crystal lamp rests in a bamboo basket vase, and has a built-in dimmer so you can set the mood you want.

80 A Cake Decorating Kit For Beautifully Frosted Birthday Cakes Wilton Cake Decorating Kit $60 Amazon See On Amazon This cake decorating kit is awesome for any aspiring pastry chef. The kit comes with 16 disposable icing bags and four stainless steel decorating tips to pipe out intricate ribbons, flowers, and scallops. The non-slip cake stand rotates and tilts, so you can position the cake perfectly to get that frosting rose just right.

81 A Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set For Artisinal Dining Gibson Bella Soho Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set (16 Pieces) $47 Amazon See On Amazon This dinnerware set looks like it came straight out of a ceramic artist's studio. The dishes are finished in reactive glaze — a pottery glazing technique that blends two or more colors together for a faded, two-tone look. The set comes with four dinner plates, four dessert plates, four bowls, and four mugs. The set is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to sacrifice convenience for aesthetics.

82 This Faux Fur Blanket That's The Coziest Chanasya Shaggy Throw Blanket $29 Amazon See On Amazon Skip the New Year's Eve parties and cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa and this faux fur blanket instead. The luxuriously fuzzy blanket is perfect for throwing over the couch or easy chair, and can be machine-washed and dried (in case you should spill that hot cocoa). Choose from colors like aubergine, light silver, and creme.

84 This Game That Challenges You To Think Fast 5 Second Rule $14 Amazon See On Amazon Can you name three types of hats in just five seconds? How about three famous people who are bald? This game challenges you to answer just these types of questions, and you only have five seconds to come up with the answers. (Spoiler alert: you might suddenly have a hard time coming up with the words, beret, fedora, and beanie — not to mention Moby, Danny Devito, and Larry David).

86 A Can Opener With A Built-In Magnet Zyliss Lock 'N Lift Can Opener $16 Amazon See On Amazon I'm all for pragmatic stocking stuffers, and this can opener is no exception. The stainless steel cutting mechanism slices through cans of any size. The lever top releases the opener from the lid, and a built-in magnet lifts the lid away from the can — without you ever having to touch it. The opener features ergonomic, soft-touch handles, for more effortless opening.

87 This Stainless Steel Thermos So You Can Take Your Soup To Work Thermos Stainless Food Jar $25 Amazon See On Amazon The Thermos brand has stood the test of time — and any of their products make for a useful gift that'll last for years. This stainless steel thermos is perfect for eating and drinking on-the-go. The vacuum-insulated jar keeps hot food and beverages warm for up to seven hours, and cold food and beverages cool for up to nine hours. It even comes with a foldable travel spoon, so you actually have something to eat that chili with.

88 This Travel Pillow That Masquerades As A Scarf Trtl Travel Pillow $30 Amazon See On Amazon The Trtl travel pillow is a clever way to keep your head from bobbing forward on long flights. It wraps around your neck like a scarf, and has a built-in brace that holds your head in an ergonomic position while you sleep. Made with cushiony fleece, the pillow can be thrown in the washing machine. And it's a lot less bulky than half-donut pillows — it folds up nearly flat when not in use.

89 A Pan That Makes Every Brownie Perfect Baker's Edge Brownie Pan $36 Amazon See On Amazon This ingenious brownie pan guarantees that every brownie in the batch is just right. The zig-zag design means that every brownie has crispy edges and a chewy interior. The interior walls also help circulate heat evenly, ensuring consistent results. The heavy-gauge cast aluminum pan is non-stick, so it's easy to remove the brownies once they've cooled.

90 An Essential Oil Diffuser For Mellow Vibes URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $22 Amazon See On Amazon Aromatherapy: it's so much cheaper than weekly sessions of actual therapy. (Although, those are great too.) To achieve peace and inner balance at home, use this essential oil diffuser. Just add water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil — and sit back as those aromas do their soothing work on your senses. This diffuser even doubles as a nightlight with seven LED colors to choose from.

91 This Hair Catcher That Prevents Clogged Drains TubShroom Hair Catcher $13 Amazon See On Amazon Compliment your loved one's long, luscious locks — and then gift them with this hair catcher to keep the shower drain clog-free. The cylindrical catcher is super effective for trapping any stray strands while you shampoo and condition, and the holes poked throughout ensure that water still flows through freely. (Because who likes to shower while standing in an inch of water?)

92 These Pet Grooming Gloves For Anxious Dogs CareYourPet Grooming Gloves $14 Amazon See On Amazon If grooming your pet usually results in yelps and running the other direction, you might want to consider these pet grooming gloves. Simply run your hands through your best friend's fur, and the rubber nubs on the palms of the gloves will catch any hair before it has a chance to end up all over your couch. The gloves can also be used wet, so you can shampoo your dog, all the while reassuring him with gentle strokes.

93 These Exfoliating Shower Gloves Smitco Exfoliating Gloves (4 Pairs) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Get baby-soft skin in the shower with these exfoliating gloves. Just squeeze a little body wash on your hand — and scrub away to slough off dead skin cells and reveal smoother, brighter skin. Throw them in the wash to freshen them up when you think they need it, then use them again and again.

94 This Gadget That Cores And Peels Your Apples For You Victorio Johnny Apple Peeler $21 Amazon See On Amazon Baking an apple pie from scratch is a labor of love, but this apple peeler really cuts down on the labor part. Stick your granny smith or golden delicious on the pronged shaft and begin cranking the handle to remove the core. Then, place the apple next to the blade and continue cranking to peel it. Now, about that crust....

95 This Heavy-Duty Spatula Rubbermaid High Heat Spatula $14 Amazon See On Amazon This heavy-duty silicone spatula resists heat up to 500 degrees. The notched scraper takes every last bit of food with it, and a built-in tab lets you rest the spatula without risk of cross-contamination. Choose from seven bright colors to cheer up your kitchen utensil drawer.

98 These Ice Spheres That Keep Your Whiskey From Getting Diluted Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Because of their large size, these ice molds melt a lot less quickly than regular ice cubes. That means your glass of scotch or rye won't get watered down, even if you nurse your drink at a snail's pace throughout the night. The molds are made from BPA-free silicone, so they're easy to pop out and into your drink.