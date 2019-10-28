A $38 Flat Iron With 29,000 Reviews — & 36 Other Products on Amazon Shoppers Swear By

If you love to shop online, chances are you've found more than a few dope things on Amazon that have cult-followings. Of course, the list of highly-rated goodies sold on the mega online retailer is constantly growing, so there's always the opportunity to discover even more products that Amazon shoppers swear by.

Sure, high-quality fashion pieces and accessories might make you double-take (I mean, how could they not?) — but today, it's all about the most wished-for products that'll make your daily life run a bit smoother. Think about deliciously-scented deodorant, eco-friendly water bottles, toasters that are big enough to fit chunky bagels, reusable ice packs, and more. When you start using these products, you'll find out just how life-changing they really are. Plus, if thousands of Amazon shoppers have nothing but high praise for these goods, it's highly unlikely that they'll be a total flop... you know?

So, if you're looking to take a mental break from whatever it is that you're currently doing to unwind with the pure bliss of online shopping, I'm here to help. Ahead, you'll find all the best products that Amazon has to offer which are guaranteed to make you click on "Add to Cart."

1. This Best-Selling Flat Iron That's Wowed Almost 30,000 Amazon Shoppers HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Flat irons might seem like run-of-the-mill haircare purchases, but it's important to find one that's both effective and safe for your strands. This ceramic flat iron has microsensors to detect the heat that's being applied to your hair so that your strands never get over-crisped. And with a single pass of the plates, your hair will look straight, shiny, and downright stunning. Best of all, it can be used on all hair types (even coarse, frizzy tresses) to deliver the same results.

2. A Natural Deodorant That Smells Like Coconut And Vanilla Native Deodorant Natural Deodorant $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This fan-favorite, natural deodorant smells like coconuts and vanilla, and it's made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, or talc. Plus, the popular Native stick glides on easily and goes on clear — so it shouldn't stain your clothes. Some of the ingredients used to make it include coconut oil, shea butter, baking soda, and probiotics. The deodorant comes in three additional scents, which include Citrus, Cranberry & Plum, and Unscented.

3. The Electric Peeler That Makes Meal Prep Easier Starfrit Electric Rotato Express $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's a pretty good chance that you're busy enough as it is (without setting the time aside to peel fruits and veggies). This electric peeler will help you save time, because it'll do the job for you. Simply place the fruit or vegetable of your choice between the two tongs, and then secure it into place with the middle grip. Then, press the red button and watch the machine work its magic.

4. A Dermatologist-Recommended Facial Cleanser That's Super Hydrating CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash $4 | Amazon See on Amazon If your skin is on the drier side, this dermatologist-recommended facial cleanser will help enhance the health and appearance of your complexion. It's made with hyaluronic acid and a bounty of ceramides to help your skin retain moisture so it looks dewy and fresh all day long. And since it's fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, it's gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

5. This Argan Oil Heat Protector That Withstands 450 Degrees HSI PROFESSIONAL Argan Oil Heat Protector $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This hydrating and smoothing argan oil heat spray is designed to protect your hair against heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you regularly blow-dry, straighten, and curl your hair, you'll want to ensure that your beauty collection is stocked with this high-quality heat protectant. Simply spritz it on damp strands, and then style as usual. It's paraben- and sulfate-free.

6. A Waterproof Smart Plug That You Can Use Outside Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug with 2 Outlets $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This waterproof smart plug is a must-have for anyone who likes to add power to their outdoor spaces, whether you want to decorate or add some extra lighting. In addition to being protected against the rain, it comes with the ability to be set on a timer or controlled from your phone — and you can even use it with Google and Alexa. Because of that, you can easily turn off outdoor power without actually having to walk outside.

7. The Mascara Primer That Makes Lashes Look Longer L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Boosting Conditioning Primer Mascara $6 | Amazon See on Amazon The trick to achieving longer-looking lashes lies within this cult-favorite mascara primer. The white formula coats lashes for a longer, fuller effect before you even apply your tinted mascara. Simply swipe a coat or two on, and then follow it up with the colored mascara of your choice. I guarantee you'll be ogling at the results, because it has over 1,400 five-star reviews.

8. These Pimple Patches That Banish Breakouts Overnight Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master Patch $12 | Amazon See on Amazon To help make your breakouts a bit better (not redder), cover them with these acne-absorbing hydrocolloid patches. Each hydrocolloid design is made to absorb liquid from your blemish so it can promote faster healing with less inflammation. In other words, these teeny, transparent patches — which come in a variety of sizes — will make breakouts a lot more manageable. They'll also prevent picking, which is another plus.

9. The Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cold For 24 Hours Hydro Flask Water Bottle $40 | Amazon See on Amazon To ease away from plastic, single-use bottles, opt for this best-selling eco-friendly water bottle. The BPA-free design comes in a variety of colors and sizes, ranging from 18 to 42 ounces. It's made with stainless steel and uses an impressive insulation system to keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours (I'm not kidding). In fact, it can even keep your hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours. Plus, you can even swap out the lid for a straw lid so you can cut back on your single-use straws, too.

10. The Safety Hammers That Break Car Windows And Cut Seatbelts VicTsing 2 Pack Safety Hammer (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon It's important to outfit your car with the necessary tools to get you out of scary, life-threatening situations. Case in point: these double-sided safety hammers. On one end, you'll find a small, pointed hammer designed for breaking car windows — and on the other, you'll have a seatbelt cutter. And since the tool is lined with a reflective strip, you'll even be able to find it in dimly-lit situations.

11. This Smart Home Camera With Impressive Night Vision Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Some home cameras only work in well-lit areas. That's not the case with this Alexa- and Google-compatible night vision camera, though. (Hence why it's so popular among shoppers.) When you outfit your home with this swivel camera, you can see what's happening from your phone screen — even when it's dark out. It will automatically record a 12-second clip if motion or sound disrupts the room, so you can feel confident that your home is safe.

12. A Facial Mask Made With 24-Karat Gold And Vitamin E Majestic Pure Gold Facial Mask $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If your skin is feeling a touch lackluster, you should treat it to this 24-karat gold mask that's designed to brighten, hydrate, and tone your complexion in minutes. It's even formulated with additional ingredients for extra nourishment, such as vitamin E. If this is a new product for your routine, the brand recommends performing a small patch test on your arm before slathering it onto your face.

13. The Reusable Produce Bags To Cut Down On Your Plastic Consumption Naturally Sensible Reusable Produce Bags $14 | Amazon See on Amazon To be more eco-friendly while you're food shopping, bring some of these reusable produce bags to the grocery store with you. Each bag's ventilated mesh design helps keep produce fresher for longer — and they can be thrown in the wash (and line-dried) between uses. The bags even come with colorful liners at the top so you can organize accordingly.

14. This Tea Collection That Will Keep You Feeling Toasty And Relaxed Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box (48-Count) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon A hot cup of tea can be a real treat. To set yourself up for cozy relaxation, add this tea bag set to your cart. It comes with a variety of flavors (in 48 pouches), including Decaffeinated Breakfast, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Green Tea with Jasmine, Lemon and Orange, Organic Chamomile, Organic Peppermint, and Pure Assam. There are six tea bags of each flavor, all of which can be steeped to your personal preference.

15. The Heart Rate Monitor To Keep Track Of What's Important LETSCOM Fitness Tracker Activity Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you trying to keep an eye on what's happening inside your body? If so, this heart rate monitor and fitness tracker can help. Available in eight colors, the slim band is designed to track your steps, sleep, heart rate, and more. Plus, it shows the time and date — and it can even be synced with your phone so that you're notified when a message or call comes in. It's also totally waterproof, so don't worry if you get it wet.

16. A Flexible Ice Pack To Replace Your Hard Plastic One FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Usually, standard ice packs are made with hard plastic that's entirely uncomfortable. If you agree, it's time to upgrade to this reusable ice pack. Its double-sealed gel design is made to fit comfortably around the curves of your neck, shoulders, back, legs, and arms. Therefore, you can use this pain-relief device without impeding comfort. It's also available in tons of sizes to relieve various aches.

17. The Adjustable Measuring Cup That Saves Space In The Kitchen OXO Good Grips 2 Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of buying a stack of measuring cups (and losing one or two whenever you move), opt for this adjustable one. The cup itself features a plunger that can be used to adjust the size of the opening — and it can also be used to help press the product into your mixing bowl. As a result, you won't have to dirty any extra utensils to scoop out the contents of the measuring cup. Then, pop it in the dishwasher when you're done. Easy peasy.

18. A Gooseneck LED Mirror That Suctions To Your Bathroom Mirror JiBen Flexible Gooseneck LED Lighted 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror with Power Locking Suction Cup $30 | Amazon See on Amazon To make your makeup application process easier than ever, stick one of these suction-cup gooseneck mirrors onto your regular mirror. Then, the magnified design (which is lit with an LED light) will help you see your cosmetic creation up close. That way, you can easily even out your eyeliner, touch up your lipstick edges, pluck your brows, and more. The mirror comes in two different magnification selections, so choose one that's best for you.

19. The Aloe Vera That Comes In A Spray Bottle Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Spray for Body & Hair $17 | Amazon If aloe vera is one of those ingredients that you can never have too much of, add this aloe vera body spray to your cabinet. The organic spray is designed to hydrate your skin, but it can also be used in your hair. And since it's extra-soothing, it'll help relieve sun burns and irritation on the spot. Best of all, it comes in a spritzer bottle, so you won't even have to get your hands all wet to apply it.

20. These Scented Drawer Liners That Keep Your Clothes Smelling Fresh Scentennials Sea Fresh Scented Drawer Liners (6 Sheets) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon To make sure drawers don't create odors that'll transfer onto your clothes, outfit your dressers with these scented drawer liners. They come in a variety of scents including Sea Fresh, Heritage Rose, Island Gardenia, and more. The floral-printed, non-adhesive sheets are designed to lay flat in the bottom of your drawers, so they won't interfere with storage. They also come in different sizes, so you can choose ones that fit right into your furniture.

21. A Burt's Bees Skincare Set With Everything You Need Burt's Bees Essential Gift Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have the time or patience to find your favorite skincare products in travel sizes, opt for this Essential Burt's Bees Kit. It comes with cleansing cream, body lotion, lip balm, hand salve, and foot cream to keep your head-to-toe complexion on point. Aloe, chamomile, and coconut oil are some of the key ingredients in the mini gems — so you can look forward to products that are gentle enough for sensitive skin (even when you're on-the-go).

22. These Motion-Detecting Lights That Illuminate The Room URPOWER Motion Sensor Light (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If want to walk into your room and be greeted by immediate brightness, it's time to line your ceiling and walls with these motion-activated LED lights. They come with adhesive backings and can be stuck under kitchen cabinets, inside drawers or closets, along the baseboards of your hallways, and more. Each light comes with an off, on, and auto option — so you can control them by yourself or set them to be motion-activated.

23. The Microfiber Cleaning Cloths With Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (6-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of looking at life through smudged glasses or a dirty photo screen? If you are, then add these ultra-soft microfiber cleaning cloths to your bag. They're designed to remove dust, debris, and oil from whatever surface you're working with (without leaving scratches behind). Best of all, the brand says you can wash and reuse them more than 500 times without sacrificing quality.

24. A Silicone Popcorn Bowl That's Also Collapsible The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of using tons of popcorn bags to accommodate your movie nights? With this microwavable silicone popcorn popper — which comes in 12 colors — that won't be the case. The BPA-free, heat-friendly design can pop up to 15 cups of popcorn at a time, and it isn't nearly as loud (or as slow) as traditional popping techniques. Plus, it's collapsible, so you can store it in your kitchen drawer until you're craving popcorn again.

25. A Hydration Backpack That's Holds 2 Liters Of Water Mubasel Gear Insulated Hydration Backpack Pack $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have a big hiking trip coming up or if you're packing for your next music festival, this insulated hydration backpack — which is sold in 12 colors — is worth considering. In addition to holding 2 liters of water, it has zipper compartment to store your wallet, keys, sunglasses, and more. And since the liquid compartment is 100% leakproof, you don't have to worry about your other items getting soaked.

26. A Camping Hammock That Creates A Cozy Bed Between Trees Gold Armour Camping Hammock $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Hammocks are one of the best inventions, if you ask me — but it's important that they're durable. That's why this extra-sturdy carabiner hammock is such a must. With a strong carabiner on each end of the straps, the hammock — which is made with parachute nylon — is able to hold up to 500 pounds at a time (though, it's designed to fit two people comfortably). It also comes in dozens of color combinations, including camouflage and floral prints.

27. A Handheld Mixer That Conveniently Stores The Whisks Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer with 5 Attachments $25 | Amazon See on Amazon I love a high-quality, handheld mixer. I don't, however, love trying to locate the whisks that go along with it. Fortunately, this convenient mixer makes keeping tabs on the whisks super easy. It comes with a container that you can attach to the bottom of the device when you're not using it — and that space can be used to store your attachments. That way, you'll never lose your pieces again.

28. An Extra-Wide Toaster That's Great For Cooking Bagels AmazonBasics 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Toaster $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Yes, you can totally cut your bread extra-thin (or slice your bagels into thirds) — but a better idea is stocking your kitchen with this extra-wide toaster. The slots are large enough to fit thick toast and hearty bagel halves, so you can easily toast your faves without ruining them in the process. It comes with a "Bagel," "Frozen," and "Cancel" button (as well as a timer), so you can tailor it to your exact needs.

29. A Collapsible Dish Rack That Saves Space In Your Kitchen SAMMART Collapsible Dish Drainer with Drainer Board $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If looking for new ways to organize your dish situation at home, this dish rack can come in handy. It comes with built-in slots for utensils along with a draining board (so you don't have to place it on top of one of your dish towels). Plus, it's totally collapsible, so you can easily tuck it underneath your cabinet when your dishes are done drying.

30. A Plush Heating Pad With Magnets For A Secure Fit Sunbeam Heating Pad for Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief $31 | Amazon See on Amazon If you constantly have a sore neck and shoulders, consider adding this popular heating pad to your arsenal of self-care goods. It comes with a magnetic clasp that secures the front — and the ergonomic cutouts help it fit comfortably around the curves of your shoulders. The pad also comes with four customizable heat settings that'll make the plush fabric even cozier. Choose from four soothing colors: green, burgundy, sapphire, and tan brown.

31. This Ice Tray That Creates Spherical Cubes Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Tray Mold Whiskey Big Ice Maker $13 | Amazon See on Amazon When you plop one of the spherical cubes from this innovative ice tray into your glass, it'll be able to cool your beverage without watering it down (because it'll melt at a slower rate than other cubes). The mold itself is made of BPA-free silicon and includes a plastic base for easy transport. You can buy a tray with four cube slots, or you can buy one with eight. And if you don't want to use them for boozy drinks, you can fill them with iced coffee.

32. The Vacuum-Sealed Storage Bags That Save Space SpaceSaver Premium Reusable Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're someone who regularly switches out their clothes from season to season, it'll help to have these vacuum-sealed storage bags. They're designed to hold stacks of clothing, blankets, pillows, you name it — and they'll help save 80% space in the process (thanks to their airtight design). They're also leakproof and made with materials that'll fend bacteria and mildew off.

33. A Coffee Press That Brews 3 Cups In A Minute AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you wish you could make coffee like your local barista does? Well, with this BPA-free coffee and espresso press, you can. Each press makes up to three cups of joe in a single minute (and espresso in 30 seconds). Since it comes with an extra-fine microfilter, you don't have to worry about gritty grounds popping up in your cup. Apparently, it even comes with a travel case so you can stay caffeinated on-the-go.

34. A Vegetable Slicer That Catches Your Zoodles As You Go Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon To help make your veggies appetizing (and more like noodles), add this spiralizing slicer to your kitchen cabinet. It has five blades to expertly twist and dice your produce — but there are six- and seven-blade options, as well. And since it comes with a built-in lid, you can even use the device to store your veggies before it's time to actually cook them. It's also super convenient that the container underneath catches the slices as you go.

35. A Stainless Steel Tea Infuser That Hooks Onto You Mug House Again Tea Ball Infuser & Cooking Infuser $6 | Amazon See on Amazon I love a good loose-leaf tea. If you do, too, then it's time to buy this stainless steel tea ball infuser. Its tight, screw-top lid and intricate mesh cup let you easily drop loose-leaf into your mug without the risk of particles floating around. And since it comes with a little chain, you just hook it onto the edge of your cup to let it steep. Then, you can remove it at your desired strength.