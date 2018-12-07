Late on Thursday night, a phoned-in bomb threat at CNN's New York offices forced an evacuation of the building as the New York Police Department investigated. According to a report from the outlet, alarm bells started ringing inside a little after 10:30 p.m. ET, after which employees began exiting onto the street outside.

The network's Manhattan offices are located in the Time Warner Center, between 8th and 9th Avenues. According to an NYPD tweet, police are investigating Columbus Circle, located just east of the building. They have also blocked off West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

According to NBC New York, the Time Warner Center received an unsubstantiated phone call claiming that five bombs were inside the building. Building security evacuated the offices and conducted a preliminary search, but didn't find anything.

CNN's Don Lemon was taping his live show, CNN Tonight, when the alarms went off. The network took his show off air, and Lemon tweeted shortly before 11 p.m. to announce that his show was being replaced with taped programming. "We were told to evacuate the building and to do it as soon as possible. We grabbed what we could and got out of the building and now, we are standing outside of the building," Lemon told CNN.

