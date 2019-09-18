If you thought there couldn't possibly be anymore revivals to come out of the woodwork, think again. A Boondocks reboot is coming to HBO Max, according to CNN, and the streaming platform has already given the reimagined series a two-season order. This is all happening just a mere six years after the original program ended its four-season run on Adult Swim back in 2014. Both of the new seasons will consist of 12 episodes each and include a 50-minute special that'll kick off sometime in the fall of 2020. But don't worry, fans of the show will still be able to get their Boondocks fix prior to that since all 55 episodes of the original show will be available to stream after HBO Max launches sometime next spring.

As for what the reboot will be about, viewers can expect to see the return of your favorite characters, based on Aaron McGruder's comic strip of the same name, including Huey Freeman, his brother Riley, and grandfather, Robert. As per the official synopsis provided by HBO Max, according to TVLine, the revitalized show is described as follows:

“The new Boondocks follows the adventures of self-proclaimed ‘Civil Rights Legend’ Robert ‘Granddad’ Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”

However, the storyline won't be the only different thing fans notice about the reboot. The characters have also been given updated designs to match the updated struggles and topics the revival will tackle. “There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” series creator McGruder said in a statement, as per TVLine, who will serve as showrunner once again. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

For their part, the higher-ups over at HBO Max are looking forward to introducing the satirical show to a new generation of viewers and diving once more into hot-button issues to deserve to be brought to light to audiences, old and new.

“The Boondocks was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly,’ ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,” Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TBS, TNT and truTV, Kevin Reilly, said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter, regarding the reboot. “Aaron is a gifted visionary whose unique style of storytelling is a welcome voice and we are elated The Freemans are making their thugnificent comeback on HBO Max.”

So just in case you needed a little more incentive to purchase yet another streaming service, HBO Max just gave it to you on a silver platter.