Are you ready to head back to Sunnydale? On Friday, July 20, multiple media outlets (Deadline, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter) are reporting that a Buffy The Vampire Slayer inclusive reboot is currently in the works with a black lead actor, produced by 20th Century Fox's Fox 21 TV Studios. (Bustle reached out to 20th Century Fox for comment, but did not immediately hear back.)

According to Deadline, Midnight, Texas executive producer Monica Owusu-Breen will reportedly write the pilot script, which will feature a black lead actor as the title character; Owusu-Breen will also executive produce and serve as showrunner for the series. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Joss Whedon, who created the original Buffy TV series and movie, will reportedly executive produce the reboot series. (Bustle reached out to reps for Owusu-Breen and Whedon for comment, but did not immediately hear back.)

Whedon wrote the original 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie starring Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry and helmed the hit TV series, which ran from 1996-2003 on The WB and UPN networks. The cult favorite show starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the title character, as well as David Boreanaz and Alyson Hannigan.

