The sweetest holiday of the year (literally and figuratively) is approaching quicker than ever — Valentine's Day will officially be upon us in less than a week now. Doing something special for the day of celebrations doesn't require you to have a partner: you can do something with family, friends, or even chill out on your own and make an amazing experience out of it. Don't fret if you're having trouble coming up with plans, because adorable Valentine's Day themed activities aren't hard to find. Mars Wrigley pretty much won the holiday this year: they're hosting a limited time candy-themed spa retreat that'll sweep you right off your feet.

Mars Wrigley's Sweet reTREAT Refresh Lounge is something straight out of one of the Willy Wonka movies. All of the treatments offered are mint-and-gum themed, and are inspired by a variety of Mars products including Twix bars, Altoid mints, Extra gum, Skittles, Starbursts, and Snickers candy. The pop-up, located in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, offers four different packages that guests of the spa can choose from (and they all look positively decadent).

If you're looking for a pick-me-up, the The Candy Counter Touch-Up Makeup Bar might be the go-to choice: guests can choose between Big Red Lips (a wow-worthy red lip centered makeover), Twix Left/Right Under-Eye Masks (a refreshing eye treatment), the SNICKERS Smokey Eye or the Orbit Icy Blue Eye look, or even a set of lash extensions. The Mini Manicure will be your package of choice if you're searching for a little bit of nail pampering, with styles ranging from Hubba Bubba Pink to Skittles rainbow-themed polish.

You can primp up your 'do with the Blow Out, Braid, and Touch-Up Bar, which offers a sleek, straight style, voluminous blow out, beard touch-up for guys, or a model-esque braid style. Last but certainly not least, the Mini Massage treatment features calming minty aromas that will set the mood for a shoulder, neck, or hand massage. (I somehow feel more relaxed after just reading that.)

Mars' Sweet reTREAT spa and lounge pop-up will only be open on February 13 and 14, so don't miss the opportunity to see what it's all about for yourself. A day of rest and relaxation (and candy) never hurt anybody, and going with your best friend or special someone sounds like a pretty amazing way to spend the holiday. Each treatment lasts for about 20 minutes, and walk-ins are accepted for the massage package. Guests can only book one reservation per person and are allowed a single plus one, so choose your spa partner wisely.

Keep your eyes open for reservation spots by heading over to the pop up's website, and in the meantime you can enjoy some homemade relaxation with Netflix on the couch, a face mask, and, of course, unlimited sweet treats. Everybody should get the chance to have a great Valentine's Day, and I can't think of a better way to do it than spend the day at the spa. Here's to enjoying the day of hearts and candy with your loved ones.