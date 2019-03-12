The FBI has cracked down on an alleged college admissions scam by charging well-known actresses, CEOs, and college coaches from across the country, officials announced Tuesday morning. Dozens of suspects, who include actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, allegedly paid between a few thousand dollars and $6 million to get their children into elite colleges. Coaches from Wake Forest University, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California were also charged with racketeering conspiracy for accepting bribes, according to the Associated Press.

The alleged scheme, outlined by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, centered around William Singer, who reportedly ran an admissions consulting business helping students get into their first-choice college. After parents paid him, Singer would allegedly give the money to an SAT or ACT administrator or a university coach. Prosecutors allege that the coaches then made fake athletic profiles for the students to give the impression that they were impressive athletes. The admissions consultant also allegedly paid administrators of college entrance exams to let another man take the tests for students.

Bustle has reached out to Singer, Loughlin, and Huffman for comment.

The authorities said in a Tuesday press conference that they charged three people who organized the alleged scheme, two SAT and ACT administrators, one exam proctor, one college administrator, nine coaches at elite schools, and 33 parents nationwide. The FBI's investigation was named "Operation Varsity Blues."

"These parents are a catalogue of wealth and privilege," Andrew Lelling, an attorney with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, said during Tuesday's press conference. He added that "all of them knowingly conspired with Singer" to get their kids into elite colleges. Other parents charged include prominent CEOs, company founders, and business executives.

More to come...