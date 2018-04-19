As the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May approaches, the preparations are in earnest. And there's a lot of romantic discussion of "becoming a princess" and how delightful and medieval that sounds (never mind that Markle will actually be assuming the title of Duchess, thank you very much). However, before you get caught up in the drama of princessery, it's worth taking a look at what being a princess in history has actually meant — and the fact is that princesses in the modern era experience life in a very different way to those in the 1300s. And not just because tampons weren't a thing back then.

Being a royal female looks difficult enough in the age of paparazzi, endless public scrutiny and Twitter. In the past, when marriages were political alliances, young women were kept separate from the outside world, and childbirth was frequently lethal, becoming a princess was a much more fraught endeavor. Royal women may have had more power in the 14th century than most princesses do today, but theirs was hardly an existence worth romanticizing, even though we do it constantly. Overall, Markle is in for a much nicer time than her predecessors.

Interactions With The Public University Ca' Foscari Venzia While modern princesses have to deal with the paparazzi and public handing them flowers, princesses of the 14th century likely had much more limited experiences with the public. We know from 13th-century writer Christine de Pizan that the life of King Charles V and his court was tightly restricted, but that there was a time of day, after the king came out of his prayers in the royal chapel, when people from all over his kingdom could come and supplicate before the king to ask for favors or blessings. It's probable that this was the experience of some of the princesses too — but as women, they were often kept very separate from the wider rabble. Far fewer selfies here.

Romance Yorck Project/Wikimedia Commons The proposal heard 'round the world, Prince Harry's declaration of love to Meghan Markle over a roast chicken, made headlines for its charm, but the big distinction between Markle's lot and that of a 14th-century princess was the fact that hers is, above all, a love match. Fourteenth century princesses expected to be proposed to. A lot. Princesses were dynastic pawns designed to provide alliances between noble families, and there was an "international marriage market", wherein nobles traded their children in marriage across national lines. Princes and princesses could become engaged as children, and their families and minders would get involved from their birth onwards. But it didn't necessarily mean that anybody got married. Isabella de Courcy, princess of England and eldest daughter of King Edward III, once received five proposals at once — and she and her parents rejected them all, in favor of her living independently for fourteen years and marrying her own choice of suitor. (Isabella was a badass.)

Pregnancy & Childbirth Bartolomé González y Serrano/Wikimedia Commons Duchess Kate, wife of Prince William of the UK, famously had hyperemesis gravidarum, excessive vomiting, when pregnant with two of her children. However, she benefited from the ministrations of hospital staff and doctors, while pregnant princesses of the 14th century had to make do with substantially more risky procedures. Pregnant princesses of the 14th century sometimes had to travel huge distances because of their regal duties; 'touring' your territory was a big part of the job, and if you were pregnant, so be it. Compare that to now, when a pregnant princess would barely be allowed to get on a plane. Death during childbirth was also tragically common: Princess Jeanne of Bourbon, wife of Charles V of France, died in 1378 after contracting a fever during an agonizing four-day labor and being immersed in a cold bath. Life today seems a lot easier and less dangerous.

Friends Gallica Digital Library You don't ever see Duchess Kate or other princesses gallivanting about in groups with other women; if they socialize in public, it's at royal events with other royal partners, and we have only vague ideas about their most intimate friends behind closed doors. Meghan Markle's relatives have been all over the tabloids, but her closest mates have kept very schtum. That's a big change from the 14th century. Princesses of that period went everywhere with their ladies-in-waiting, daughters of nobles who accompanied her to public events, got her dressed, conducted all her duties with her, and would sometimes live in her household even after they'd had their own kids. The world knew exactly who these women were; they'd often been specially selected for the princess before she was born. Overall, while princesses don't have the same political heft they once did, it's still far preferable to be a princess in the modern era than it was in the 1300s. Much less death in childbirth, more choice in friends, and basically no chance that you'll be sent to a convent for misbehaving.