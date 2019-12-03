Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic show Cats is coming to UK cinemas Dec. 20, 2019. The blockbuster is tipped to be one of the biggest films of the year with an all-star line up including James Corden, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Rebel Wilson. The story revolves around a group of feline friends, but luckily dog lovers don't have to miss out, as dog-friendly screenings of Cats are taking place this month in two UK Picturehouse Cinemas.

Yep, that's right, there's a whole screening just for you and your pup. Now, this all might seem a little strange, especially considering cats and dogs have had a rivalry since the dawn of time (as documented in the classic film Cats & Dogs), but this could be a great chance to bring together the two lovable species.

The screenings will take place in Bromley's Picturehouse Cinema, London, and in the Little Theatre Picturehouse Cinema in Bath. Both screenings take place on the same day, at the same time: Sunday Dec. 22 at 10.30 a.m. The price for a single ranges from £7.90 to £14.50, depending on which cinema you visit, where you sit, etc. A small price to pay for some quality time with your good boy/girl. There will be a pretty limited number of tickets for this event, though, so make sure to move quick.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

Picturehouse have really committed to making the screening as friendly as possible for your pooch with fleece blankets on offer so your dog will be either to get comfy on the chairs or on the floor. They will also be providing bowls of water for the pups because, let's face it, watching a movie is thirsty work. Picturehouse continued "We will leave lighting levels a little higher than usual during the screening and lower the volume of the soundtrack."

If you can your dog are in need of some bonding, this seems like a pretty great option.