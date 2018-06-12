For many, The Office is like the Holy Grail of TV shows. Nothing can be done to make it any better. It is perfect just as it is. However, there is a particular canine out there who is doing his best to prove this theory wrong. A video of a dog recreating The Office opening credits set to the tune of the very theme song we've all come to know and love so well was recently released, and it just might improve on the original. According to Mashable, the dog who recreated The Office opening credits is Enzo, a white and extremely adorable samoyed, who deserves to be hired by Dunder Mifflin immediately and given all the Dundies based on this extremely entertaining performance.

The parody clip showcases the pup in a variety of different scenarios similar to those featured in the original opening sequence. Whether he's photocopying his favorite tennis ball to play catch with, or simply enjoying a cup of coffee out of the now iconic World's Best Boss mug before the start of his hectic day at the office, it's clear this furry friend is a very hard working employee at "Dunder Woofin, Inc. Paper Company" (the lesser known business in Scranton, obviously). But Enzo doesn't just act the part — he also looks the part, donning various costumes throughout the video so that he resembles Michael Scott, Dwight K. Schrute, and the Nard Dog, which, as many of you know, was Andy Bernard's signature nickname.

The video, which was tweeted out in the early hours of Monday, June 11, is already gaining significant traction on the internet. Various cast members for the show, including Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and Ed Helms were all tagged in the tweet, so it's very possible word could get back to them about the hilarious clip. But for now, none of the cast has commented on this dog's undeniable skills. He'd clearly make a fantastic coworker, though Michael might not enjoy that someone else would be getting all the extra attention around the office.

It might not be quite as good as having the original series back on our television screens, but really it's the next best thing. Honestly, it'd be great to see an expanded version of Enzo's acting abilities. Imagine watching him develop the ultimate canine romance with the receptionist or head down to the lobby for Pretzel Day. Now that is something that's definitely deserving of a full season pick up.

Back in December 2017, TVLine reported that a pup-free reboot of The Office was in the works, though NBC has yet to confirm such rumors. However, NBC president Bob Greenblatt told reporters prior to those rumors, via Deadline, that The Office was among the list of shows on NBC's revival wish-list. “We often talk about The Office,” he revealed. “I’ve talked to Greg [Daniels] four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday, but not now’. There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

While nothing has been solidified yet, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating what it would be like to see so many beloved characters again all these years later. Meanwhile, other fans may be hesitant to revive something that, for many, was already so perfect. Why mess with a good thing? That said, it's easy to see why the allure of any new episodes is all too tempting, even if it won't be quite the same as the original. And this dog video only makes the idea more and more appealing. So let's do it already (that's what she said).