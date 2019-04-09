A 'Game Of Thrones'-Inspired Soundtrack Will Feature Original Songs By SZA, The Weeknd & More

Westeros may appear to be all doom and gloom these days (what with the Night King and his army about to descend on Winterfell), but thankfully HBO is doing everything it can to keep our spirits up for what is sure to be a nail-biting, tear-inducing final season. And what better way to get you pumped for what's to come than by listening to some Thrones-inspired music? Columbia Records and HBO have teamed up to create a Game of Thrones soundtrack titled For The Throne that will be given a worldwide release on April 26. In other words: music is coming!

According to the press release that was obtained by Bustle, the soundtrack will be a collection of completely original songs inspired by the series. Artists involved in the project include Ellie Goulding, Mumford & Sons, The Weeknd, The Lumineers, Matthew Bellamy, Chloe X Halle, A$AP Rocky, The National, Travis Scott, and many more. A track list for the album has yet to be unveiled, so it's difficult to know how many songs there will be and what the titles are, but more and more details are sure to come out of the woodwork as the release date gets closer. Preorders are available at this time with 11 different vinyl configurations to choose from as per the press release: "nine cover variants representing each house crest, one color variant with fire and ice colored vinyl, and one standard."

HBO

Interestingly enough, one of these artists has already collaborated with Game of Thrones before this. For the show's second season, The National recorded a version of “The Rains Of Castamere," which also served as the title of Season 3's penultimate episode, otherwise referred to as The Red Wedding.

Obviously, music has always served as an important part of the show with many epic moments made even more epic by the songs playing on in the background. Heck, it's worth watching the entire series all over again just to listen to the theme song so many times in a row. So creating this soundtrack is the perfect way to pay homage to Game of Thrones and give fans one more way for the show to live on after Season 8 comes to a close.

Columbia Records on YouTube

Meanwhile, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also doing their part to gear viewers up for the final season through the power of music. The GoT creators have collaborated with Spotify to make a special playlist titled “Game of Thrones: The End Is Coming” that they feel helps capture the essence of the show along with these last six remaining episodes.

“We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel,” Benioff and Weiss told Spotify's blog, For The Record, during a recent interview via email. “The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices. No one will believe us, but it’s true."

Needless to say, between soundtracks and playlists, fans will have plenty of music at their disposal to help themselves gear up for whatever this final season has in store.