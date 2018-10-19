Earlier this week, Jefferson County, Georgia officials ordered a group of elderly black voters off of a bus that was heading to the polls, in what organizers have alleged is a case of voter intimidation. Adding to the backlash over the incident, a Georgia mayor compared "Black Voters Matter" to a cult. Bustle has reached out to Jefferson County for comment.

"It is utterly reprehensible that your group maintains that all black voters should vote for a black candidate just because they are the same color as you," Bartow Mayor Robert Morris wrote in a since-deleted post on Facebook. "A man named Jim Jones once ran an organization like that. Better check that Koolaid you are serving up." Jones is a famous religious cult leader, who in 1978 led a mass murder-suicide of hundreds of his followers by having them drink cyanide-laced punch.

According to ThinkProgress, Jefferson county officials were notified on Monday about the Black Voters Matter bus by a person at the senior center where the elderly voters were boarding the bus. A county administrator told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that because the senior center is county-run, "political activity," such as the Black Voters Matter bus tour, was not allowed.

Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown told ThinkProgress that they are a nonpartisan group, and were not advocating for any particular candidate. “If you knew our work you would know we have supported and continue to support both white and Black candidates,” the group commented on Morris’ post. “We support the best candidates for us. ... You are the one that should check yourself and your own racial bias. Have a blessed day.”

