For those of us, jaded by our own high school dance experiences, who believe the perfect prom date does not exist, behold: this teen took a Michael B. Jordan cutout to prom. Just in case you needed another example of why the teens will truly save us all, there you go.

Audeva, a student at St. Hubert’s Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia, decided that rushing to find the perfect date was unnecessary when she realized she could just make her own. Yes, make.

She spent three hours constructing a DIY Michael B. Jordan “after not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute,” according to a tweet. The pictures of Audeva and her cutout date were then picked up by The Shade Room on Instagram. Lest you think she only brought her Michael B. Cardboard for prom pictures, there is video proof of her posing with him alongside the buffet table. I love few things as much as I love a full, unabashed committal to a bit.

Audeva told Teen Vogue she asked a few friends but they weren’t able to attend. “So I decided, ‘let me make a cardboard cutout.’” Audeva wore a black and gold prom dress with a halter neckline, and Michael B. Jordan sported a classic black suit as well as some tape and creased lines as he was made out of cardboard.

Audeva isn’t the first person to take their celebrity dream date to prom, cardboard or not. Long, long ago in the early 00s — a time of whimsy and chunky highlights — MTV had a show called Once Upon a Prom. It was, as the name suggested, a reality show in which teens got to take their celebrity crush to prom. Rihanna and Taylor Swift were among some of the celebrities who went through the pre-prom rigamarole, choosing dressed and coordinating corsages, and then attended an actual high school dance with an actual high schooler. Oh, 2007. You sweet, innocent time.

That isn’t even the only example of a celebrity prom date whose experience saw reality TV show airtime. Last year, a high school junior took Kylie Jenner to prom. After Albert Ochoa’s friends tweeted that he needed a date for prom, Kylie Jenner, who had never attended a prom of her own, decided to attend the dance with the high schooler. The whole experience aired on the first episode of Life of Kylie, the E! reality show starring Ms. Jenner.

Audeva isn’t even the first person to take a cardboard cutout celebrity to prom this year. High school student Amanta (@thesmelloftea) took a life-size cutout of Elon Musk to her prom, tweeting pictures of the two of them in your standard prom poses. “I kind of knew that the real Elon wouldn't take me to prom,” Amanda told Teen Vogue. “Don’t blame him, he’s pretty busy.”

Last year, high school junior Jacob Staudenmaier prom-posed Emma Stone by recreating the opening scene of La La Land. However, Emma Stone turned the invitation down writing, “I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom and I'm grateful you thought of me.” Shoulda just made a cardboard cutout.

Audeva tweeted that she’s hoping her prom date creation will land her a spot on Ellen for the chance to meet the real life, non-cardboard Michael B. Jordan. She’s even started the hashtag #GetDeeToMBJ.

Listen, if the Walmart Yodeling Kid can perform at Coachella 2018 and #NuggsForCarter (Wendy’s marketing ploy to get a kid free chicken nuggets for life) can win a Shorty Award, anything is possible. Let Audeva meet Michael B. Jordan, if only so they can recreate her prom pictures shot for shot. The internet is a weird and wonderful place.