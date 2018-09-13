An Australian schoolgirl's protest against the national anthem has sparked nationwide outrage, including vicious condemnation from politicians. While speaking with local news outlet Nine News on Wednesday, Harper Nielsen said she protested the Australian national anthem to support indigenous Australians. Taking issue with the anthem's proclamation that Australia is "young," Nielsen said, "When it says Advance Australia Fair, it means advance the white people. And when it says 'we are young,' it completely disregards the indigenous Australians who were here before us for 50,000 years."

Nielsen's parents told Nine News that she had been threatened with suspension by her Kenmore South State School. The school issued a statement later, disputing this claim by Nielsen's parents.

"The school has been respectful of the student’s wishes and has provided other alternatives, including remaining outside the hall or not singing during the national anthem," the school said. "At no time did the school suggest that the student would be suspended or excluded for refusing to take part in the national anthem."

Others in the country have rebuked Nielsen — and in some cases, even called for physically punishing her. Right-wing Sen. Pauline Hanson said that Nielsen ought to be "taken out" of Kenmore. "It's about who we are as a nation, it's part of us," Hanson said in a Twitter video posted on Sept. 11. "Here we have a kid who's been brainwashed and I'll tell you what, I'd give her a kick up the backside."

